ROSENDALE, Mo. — After a heartbreaking end to their season a year ago, North Andrew junior Wyatt Pinion sees his team is ready to turn a new leaf.
“For what happened last year, us losing at state,” Pinion said, “that doesn’t define us.”
North Andrew was defeated by Southwest Livingston in the 8-Man State Championship game last fall 52-34 despite coming in with an undefeated record and the No. 1 ranking in the state.
Now, as a new season begins, the Cardinals say they’re ready to begin a new era and build a solid foundation moving forward.
Last season’s team was led by a core group of seniors who graduated in the spring. The six seniors accounted for four of the Cardinals’ offensive starters and five of their defensive starters.
Last year’s senior class was highlighted by quarterback Carson Thomas. Thomas was the team’s leader in all-purpose yardage and touchdowns in his senior campaign, accounting for 2,514 total yards and 38 total touchdowns.
This year, North Andrew only has two seniors, neither of which started in last year’s state title game. Thus, the Cardinals expect to put a lot of responsibility on underclassmen this fall.
That includes new starting quarterback Braxton Linville. Just a freshman, Linville wasn’t part of last year’s team, but his brother, Clayton, was a senior for the state runners-up.
Despite the lack of experience, junior Andrew Goff said the team is behind the freshman signal-caller.
“I think everybody just trusts in him,” Goff said. “He can carry us to the championship if we need him to. He puts the team on his back.”
Both of the Cardinals’ starting running backs will return from last year’s ground-and-pound attack.
Junior running back Hayden Ecker is the team’s top returning offensive player. Ecker was right behind Thomas in all-purpose yards last year, rushing for 1,771 yards and 32 touchdowns to go along with 277 yards and two scores through the air.
Goff is the other returning running back. Last season, he was the team’s third-leading rusher behind Thomas and Ecker, compiling 808 yards on the ground for 11 scores. Goff stepped up for 129 yards and one touchdown in the state title game after Ecker went down early with an injury.
Despite only a few returners from last year’s successful run, players say there’s still a lot of optimism for this year’s team.
“We’re looking to go back to a state championship again,” Goff said, “and like I said, go get the win this time and just play better as a team than we have in the past.”
But while they have their sights set on returning to the top, they say the climb is the most important part.
The Cardinals said they’re focused on their season-opening matchup with King City first and foremost. The Cardinals have defeated the Wildkats by double digits in each of their last two meetings.
“First is week one,” Pinion said. “We have to take care of week one, then get on track and keep the momentum forward and just keep doing what we do best.”
With the rich football history in Rosendale, Pinion said they’re going to give their all in order to achieve their ultimate goal of avenging last year’s loss.
“Us as a school, as a team, as a community, we fight hard,” Pinion said. “We just keep bringing the heat, and I just love that.”
