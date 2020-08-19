ROSENDALE, Mo. — The North Andrew football team ended its 2019 season with a loss to Mound City in the state quarterfinals. Mound City went on to win the state title.
The Cardinals are using that as motivation heading into the upcoming season.
“There’s something that I always say, there’s something that you need to accept it, you need to learn from it and power right on through it, so we’re going to do that this year,” senior Kaleb Chittum said. “We’re going to hit them hard right in the mouth, what North Andrew is known for, and we’re just going to take it into the season and pray that we get to go through all the games.”
With a lot of new faces and returning players from a season ago, North Andrew seniors Keaton Hannah and Clayton Linville said there are high expectations for the upcoming season.
“We’re going to go out and fight as hard as we can, play as many games as we can with the whole covid thing going on,” Hannah said.
“Coming into the season, just working hard every game we get,” Linville said. “Just come out, play our best and play as hard as we can.”
The Cardinals will open their season against King City on Friday Aug. 28, and the players said they are prepared for the matchup.
“Good team, a lot of potential,” Hannah said. “Hoping we can go out there and beat them.”
“We know they have a lot of good talent,” Linville said. “They’re a really good football team, but we hope we can come out and come out on top.”
As the seniors head into their final season at North Andrew, they said they hope to get another shot at taking the state title.
“My goal is to come out here every day and hit hard,” Chittum said. “Enjoy each other’s company and enjoy my last year here at North Andrew.”