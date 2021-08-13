FAUCETT, Mo. — Ahead of a new season with a revamped squad, Mid-Buchanan football is sticking to the basics.
“They know what’s expected of them,” Mid-Buchanan head coach Aaron Fritz said after practice on Friday.
The Dragons have come a long way since Fritz took over the program six years ago.
After earning just one win in 2017, Mid-Buchanan went on to clinch its third-straight district title, made its third straight consecutive Class 1 semifinal appearance and competed in its first ever state title game in 2020.
“It’s been a long wait coming, been ready to go since start summer,” Mid-Buchanan senior Caiden Bailey said. “I just hope we can go off to what we started from last year and years before and just keep this rolling again and I’m excited to do that.”
Now coming off their best season in school history winning 13 games and finishing as the state runner up, the Dragons enter the 2021 season having graduated 12 seniors.
“I think that’s the big thing for these kids that haven’t played quite yet is yes, they know what they should do, but still doing it when the lights are on are a little bit different. So we’re really looking forward to seeing how they step up there and do those little things,” Fritz said.
The changes haven’t fazed the team, however.
“We’re trying to show that we could still do it. We’re still capable of everything,” Bailey, who is one of five returning starters, said.
Senior Rawlins Brant replaces Javan Noyes as starting quarterback, who led the Dragons as a starter for four consecutive seasons.
“Rawlins is unafraid. He plays hard. He’s a great athlete. He’s willing to do whatever and he’s just going to continue to learn and get better,” Fritz said. “He’s got some big shoes to fill, but at the same time, he’s not afraid to do that, and the kids are going to rally around him and they’re all confident that he’s going to do a good job.”
The Dragons have overhauled both of their offensive and defensive lines, and have to replace leading rusher TJ Runyan and top receiver Lane Ellison.
Other than Brant and Bailey, returning starters include seniors Blake Hunter, Cage Burns, and junior Wade Stanton.
“When you got a bunch of guys that are new, or haven’t played any important snaps that you kind of graduated, you want those guys that are older that have been here, that have had those reps to show, this is a type of speed we play with, this is how we do it. This is how we line up, and this is the type of effort we play with,” Fritz said.
It may be a rebuilding year, but the program is already turned around for the new-look Dragons who want to add to the team’s run of dominance.
“We just want to get better each week,” Fritz said. “We have a lot of work to do with, with guys we’re replacing and new people playing and doing some different things that they haven’t had to do before. So that’s the first priority is we’ve got to get better before we start worrying about stuff down the road.”
As history continued to unfold for the Dragons the past three years, the seniors took note.
A part of a winning team since they were freshmen, the seniors now look to continue traditions that haven’t graduated.
“Just by working working hard and showing the younger guys how we did it last year and just leading by example,” Mid-Buchanan senior Evan Rudkin said.
This season will test the Dragons, but that’s fine with Fritz, because the culture at Mid-Buchanan hasn’t changed.
“I think we got a lot of guys that don’t want to be the team that doesn’t play hard, doesn’t play fast, that doesn’t do the little things right,” Fritz said. “I think we got a bunch of guys that are wanting to make sure they continue what we’ve been doing and whatever happens happens, but the goal is always the same. You want to play as long as you can and see if you can be the last team standing.”
The Dragons compete in a jamboree on Friday, August 20. Mid-Buchanan opens its season at home versus Princeton on Friday, August 27, at 7 p.m.
