FAUCETT, Mo. — At Mid-Buchanan, the football program is only two years removed from a one-win season but still in the midst of being a Class 1 contender.
Led by senior quarterback Javan Noyes, the Dragons enter 2020 fresh off a second trip to the state semifinals with another clear shot at leading the pack in northwest Missouri.
“All these seniors, we wanna go for it,” senior lineman Joel Kiger said. “We’re just trying to get the younger guys to go for it, too.”
The Dragons were the definition of dominant in 2019, going 8-1 in the regular while allowing more than six points just once in a 49-0 loss to Class 2 semifinalist Lathrop. Mid-Buchanan scored at least 35 points in seven of their eight regular-season victories.
The offensive side is led by Noyes, a two-time all-state selection under center. He threw for 2,128 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2019 with an additional 1,224 yards and 23 scores on the ground.
He was barely outpaced by TJ Runyan during his breakout junior year, running for 1,239 yards and 17 touchdowns.
“Hungry,” Runyan said to describe the team’s mentality. “We want to get after it and get back to where we were.”
Runyan added an addition 500 yards receiving as one of four receivers with more than 200 yards. Senior Drew Russell led Mid-Buch with six touchdowns, averaging 18.8 yards per catch for 526 yards.
The Dragons must replace first-team all-staters Seth Branson and Christian Scaggs on the defensive side, which allowed just 156 points all season.
Fritz returns his top tackler in senior Butch Walters, with Rawlins Brant and Lane Ellison also collecting 80-plus tackles a year ago.
“They know what’s expected of them — playing fast and physical, getting to the football,” Fritz said. “We lost some really good defensive guys. That’s gonna be a hard thing for us, to replace some of those seniors we lost that rotated and started.”
In a season where more is unknown and known due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dragons are cautiously optimistic the careers of a historic senior class can end on a high note.
“We talk about just doing things day-by-day,” Fritz said. “If we get to play, great. If we don’t, we need to learn something from it.”
Mid-Buchanan, which hosted Gallatin in a scrimmage on Friday, opens the season at Aug. 28 at Princeton.