MARYVILLE, Mo. — After overcoming adversity in 2020, Maryville football is confident ahead of the new season.
“It’s been a grind, but it’s definitely better than last year when we couldn’t do anything with the team,” Maryville senior Blake Casteel said. “It’s just a lot better to actually get in work with the team, bonding and then just being able to work with each other.”
Maryville head coach Matt Webb said the Spoofhounds have been hands-on this offseason.
“Compared to last summer you think back and you’re like, those online workouts and those outdoor workouts, that’s not what a summer should be like,” Webb said. “It’s hard to form a team when you can’t be around each other, and so having an offseason like normal this summer has been amazing.”
The Spoofhounds enter this season as the Class 3 runners-up after falling short to Blair Oaks in the state title game.
But their path to get there wasn’t easy.
Maryville went 11-4 in their previous campaign, and Webb noted the losses carried plenty of weight.
Two of the losses where to a State Champion, one to an undefeated team whose season ended due to COVID-19 in District 16, and the other to the Class 2 runner-up.
“We lost to Blair Oaks twice, and then we lost to St. Pius, who ended up playing for state championship and we lost to an Odessa team that hasn’t lost the game in three years, so our opponents last year and our schedule really helped us improve each week,” Webb said.
After a season filled with quarantines and limited fans due to the pandemic, Casteel is eager for a more normal return to the gridiron.
Casteel, along with starting quarterback Connor Drake, are among the few returning seniors on the squad.
Having to replace those who graduated like Trey Houchin and Connor Weiss doesn’t faze the team, however.
“We always say tradition never graduates. When you have a great tradition, like we have here, you don’t have those gaps when you have a great class that comes through, and then you have some down years, and then another good class — we’ve been able to reload really good,” Webb said.
For the fourth straight year the Spoofhounds open their season versus Blair Oaks, and this time, they’re building on their strong offseason to continue their winning ways.
“The expectations at Maryville are just like they are every year and our kids grow up with it. They know what a championship culture is, and they know how to expect it but we don’t ever look anything for as far as one week at a time and we’ll focus on Blair Oaks after we get past jamboree,” Webb said.The Spoofhounds open their regular season hosting Blair Oaks on Friday, Aug. 27th.
