GOWER, Mo. — In the second year under Dan Ritter, the confidence of East Buchanan football is sky high.
The Bulldogs rebounded from a 4-7 campaign in 2019 by going 8-3, losing twice to Class 1 runner-up Mid-Buchanan and falling by one point to Lawson on a last-minute touchdown.
With the steps taken, a full offseason together and seeing a chance to strike in the KCI, the Bulldogs are letting the work speak for itself.
“Don’t talk about it,” junior lineman Brazon Pryor said, “be about it.”
Since a trip to the state quarterfinals in 2017, the Bulldogs have seen their season end to rival Mid-Buch in districts each season.
East Buchanan returns this year behind a strong punch of senior quarterback Conner Musser and sophomore running back Trevor Klein.
Musser completed 105 of 177 passes for 1,660 yards and 18 touchdowns a season ago. Two of his favorite offensive weapons in Blake Antle and Drew Thompson must be replaced, but Klein showed no lack of ability as a freshman.
Primarily starting from Week 4 on, Klein finished with over 700 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground, adding 17 catches for 243 yards and three scores through the air while also serving as a dangerous return threat.
Junior receiver Adam Engnes and junior tight end Carson White combined for nearly 400 yards and four touchdowns in 2020, adding two more experienced pieces.
“We have a lot of weapons on this team. You can’t guard everybody,” Engnes said. “Conner knows how to put that ball where we need it. We’ve got the weapons to go far this year.”
The Bulldogs scored at least 34 points in seven of their eight wins, outlasting West Platte 11-8 in the Class 1 District 8 semifinals.
They also held opponents to 16 points or fewer seven times. Klein and senior Cru Conaway will be the leading returning tacklers.
Completing such a season in Ritter’s first year at the helm has boosted the team’s confidence this offseason to take it even a step further.
“It gives us a lot of confidence showing we can win, come out here and compete with everybody else,” White said. “We learned we can trust him and can lean on him.”
With a combination of talent, team cohesion and confidence, the returners are seeing an identity build before their own eyes.
“It’s about the whole community, everybody coming together, showing up on Friday nights and taking home the W. It’s a family bond out there,” Engnes said. “This year we’re gonna be twice as physical as we were last year.
“That’s something as a team we’ve embraced. We don’t wanna talk about it, we wanna be about it.
East Buchanan’s season opens against South Harrison for the sixth-straight year with a road trip on Aug. 27. East Buch has gone 4-1 in the last five season-openers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.