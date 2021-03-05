ORRICK, Mo. — If there were ever any questions about the Mound City boys as serious state title contenders, their third quarter against Orrick in the Class 1 state quarterfinal game answered them.
The Panthers won 61-30 against the Bearcats at Orrick High School on Friday, highlighted by a 32-13 third period that cemented Mound City’s place in the Final Four for the first time in four decades.
Senior Landon Poppa has seen his team fall in state playoffs in the last couple seasons, and is excited to see the Panthers finally get over the hump.
“We’ve been playing as this team since we were in fourth grade, we have the chemistry, we’ve been working,” Poppa said. “It feels amazing, this is what we’ve been working towards since we were thirteen.”
Mound City (28-1) head coach Ryan Osburn recalled an event from the start of the season when his son, junior Tony Osburn, made big promises about this year’s squad.
“My son said on a radio show at the beginning of the year, he told me, ‘Dad, I’m gonna say Final Four or bust,’ and I said, ‘Ok, but I’m not,’” Osburn said. “I told them this week at practice, I agree with him. It’s Final Four or bust, we have to go. Goal number one is off of our list, and now we’re hunting for bigger and better things.”
The Panthers struggled from range in the first half, and Tony Osburn immediately found himself in foul trouble. But even without their leading scorer and a generally flat shooting performance, the Panthers defense still gave them a comfortable 32-18 lead going into the halftime locker room.
It was there that father and son came to an understanding about how the Panthers would secure their best state playoff finish in 40 years.
Osburn entered the third quarter with a point to prove, knocking down seven buckets for 17 points in the third period alone.
It may have been the state quarterfinal round, but that didn’t mean Tony Osburn wasn’t still looking to put the game away as soon as possible.
“We saw some things on film, we thought we could run them out of the gym early,” he said. “In the first half it didn’t go our way, but we had to come out and take advantage of the third quarter.”
Orrick (16-7) struggled throughout the game offensively, not only in taking advantage of scoring opportunities but also in the simple act of getting the ball up the floor as Mound City’s relentless defensive pressure suffocated them.
“We pressured them, we sped them up,” Poppa said. “They’re a good basketball team and that’s why they’re here, but we did what we needed to do.”
It may have been since 1981 that Panthers last went to the Final Four in basketball, but many players on the team are intimately familiar with what it takes to win huge games late in the season as a result of their success on the gridiron.
Coach Osburn doesn’t expect his guys will get caught flat-footed.
“They know the routine, I don’t have to worry about them. The younger guys, they’re gonna have to follow the lead of the older guys.”
The Panthers advance to play St. Elizabeth in the semifinal round next Friday.