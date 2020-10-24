DEARBORN, Mo. — It all started two years ago when Alexis Stewart decided to kick a ball near the end of gym class.

“I was messing around with a few of the football player boys and they were kicking a football and they’re like, ‘You should try it,’” Stewart said.

North Platte High School head football coach Reis Wright watched as she stepped up to try something she had never done before.

The rest is history.

“Alex attempted a kick, and that kick went from one end of the gym, still going up through on the other side of the gym and I thought, ‘OK, hey, try that again!’ Boom, same thing. ‘Hey, one more time.’ Boom. ‘Hey, Alex, come here.’ So then I said, ‘Hey, what about it.’

“I tried it and I was pretty good at it and Coach Wright saw me and was like, ‘Hey you should kick football.’ So I did,” Stewart said. “I’ve been playing for two years now.”

A three-sport athlete, Stewart plays both softball and football in the fall, and runs track and field in the spring.

“She’s an excellent softball player, excellent athlete, excellent kid, so it didn’t take much motivation. I think that all I did, if anything, was see her athletic talent, comment upon it, let her know that that could help us and she took the rest,” Wright said.

Stewart, who is now a junior, decided to try out for the football team in her sophomore year because the season was nearly over when she discovered her talent as a freshman.

North Platte special teams coordinator Daniel Atkinson, who also coaches the offensive and defensive line, said once Stewart joined, she became a great asset with impressive work ethic.

“We kind of made a deal that she had to come to a few practices and we teach her how to tackle and protect herself, and she did that and very, very quickly realized that we had a good kicker and a weapon that we could use on our special teams on Alex,” Atkinson said.

Senior Matrix Large, who holds the ball for Stewart, joked about being kicked a few times in the hand, but he added that her talent is undeniable.

Stewart’s influence expands the box score. Sophomore Shelby Lingle, in her first year with the football team, credited Wright for the courage to join.

Though Stewart and Lingle prepare for game nights in their own locker room, there’s little that separates them from their family on the field.

Stewart said, “All of the boys are like family to me and I feel like I’ve gained being like a part of a family with them, like I’m one of the boys, so it’s pretty cool.”

