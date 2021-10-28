KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After clinching its first district title in a decade, Cameron volleyball rode that momentum to the Class 3 state sectionals, but ultimately fell short to Notre Dame de Sion in three sets Thursday in Kansas City.
“They came out big. They were ready to go,” Cameron head coach Marsha Lacey said. “This was all new to the girls so they just let the jitters get the best of them.”
Behind an electric atmosphere on their home court, the Storm (15-15) commanded the contest early from the first set.
The Dragons (28-5) clawed back by going on a 9-2 run to tie set one at 24-24, until the Storm finished them off to take it, 26-24.
“We are pretty good of coming up when are down and I think we kept fighting and we never gave up,” Cameron senior Avery McVicker said.
The second set featured more contention, with the two tying the match as much as four times early on, until the Storm went on to claim back-to-back sets, winning set two 25-21.
Notre Dame de Sion second-year head coach Brittany Boerigter said the team’s mission was to limit Missouri Western volleyball commit McVicker as much as possible.
“Every other ball, she statistically gets a kill which is amazing. So we knew that was going to be a challenge and if we could get her shut down, we could take them,” Boerigter said.
The Dragons fought back in the third set, owning an 8-7 lead, but the Storm responded in the same electric fashion with an 18-3 run to win their third and final set, 25-11.
Lacey said she was proud her squad kept battling no matter the score.
“They never gave up until the last second. They went out there and they played their game the best that they could,” Lacey said.
Notre Dame de Sion now competes in the Class 3 quarterfinals, after making an appearance in the state playoffs for the first time since 2005.
“This team is something special,” Boerigter said. “They’ve been working their butts off all year to get here. We played the top schools and it’s finally paying off. We were on fire tonight and it feels so good.”
The Storm faces Odessa at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Odessa High School, while the Dragons finish their season with a 28-5 record.
