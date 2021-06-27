MARYVILLE, Mo. — Saturday night’s Missouri 8-man All-Star game didn’t disappoint those who made the trip to Bearcat Stadium. The three-day event was capped off with the Silver Team holding off the Green Team for a 38-32 win.
“Oh that was fun,” Southwest Livingston’s Wes Hughes said. “I got interviewed the other day and I told them that this was a once in a lifetime opportunity. It was fun to be here with the best players in the state.”
With the growth of 8-man football throughout the state, players now find themselves with the opportunity to meet and play with players that they haven’t seen before. Rich Hill running back Clifton Bridgewater was a player that caught everyone’s eye throughout the week.
“I had never heard the name Bridgewater at all until we got here,” Hughes said. “I got to watch him in practice, and he was just one of those guys that was picking everything up quickly. He came out, and he balled out. To me, we wouldn’t have won that game without him. For me, he was the MVP.”
Bridgewater was one of the players who applied for the opportunity to play in the game. Rich Hill head coach Eric Moles convinced Bridgewater to apply after he wasn’t invited, providing the Rich Hill back with the opportunity to prove himself.
“Coming into this, not many people knew who I was,” Bridgewater said. “I talked to my head coach and he told me I should apply to see if I get in. I got accepted came up here with something to prove.”
The game was just the cherry on top for a lot of the players. The opportunity to practice, play, and spend time with the 38 players attending the event was one of the most enjoyable aspects of the weekend.
“I’m really a pretty shy person, but after that first day, we got to know each other and we really had some fun,” Bridgewater said.
The challenge of the event is getting the random group of players and coaches all on the same page. The teams had five two-hour practices to install plays to be ran on Saturday night.
“It’s insane, we try to make the most simple plays so that we can pick it all up in three days,” Albany’s Kaeden Hutchinson said. “Basically, it’s like one day and that was yesterday. We had three practices and then a few short ones the day before and that’s about it.”
It was Hutchinson who sealed the victory for the Silver with an interception on the game’s final drive. But it was Hutchinson’s Albany teammate, Tryce Floyd who received the game’s defensive MVP award for the Green team.
“That part wasn’t my favorite,” Hutchinson said. “But it was alright whooping him, though.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.