ROSENDALE, Mo. — The North Andrew boys basketball team wrapped up a historic season, notching their fourth-ever Final Four trip, in March.
Now, one of the best to ever wear the red and black will take his career to new heights.
Senior Tanner McDaniel signed to continue his basketball career at Washburn during a ceremony Monday.
“I’m just super excited to get the opportunity to play there,” McDaniel said. “I went on a visit, loved the campus, loved the coaches and just thought it was a good fit.”
North Andrew is situated almost exactly at the midpoint between St. Joseph and Maryville, the homes of Missouri Western and Northwest. In joining Washburn, McDaniel goes to one of the biggest rivals of the two closest schools to home.
“That’ll be super fun,” McDaniel said. “It’s crazy to think about getting to play those teams because they’re so good and so successful. It’ll be great to come back here and play games.”
McDaniel was the leader of the Cardinals team that went from unranked to State Final Four in March. Along the way, the Cardinals knocked off a handful of teams ranked in the top ten for Class 2, including No. 1 Lakeland in the State Quarterfinals.
McDaniel said it was the perfect way to cap off his time at North Andrew.
“It was awesome,” McDaniel said. “With the group of guys and the coaches, it was just a super fun time.”
At the conclusion of his time in Rosendale, McDaniel walks away as one of the best to ever do it at North Andrew. McDaniel holds a handful of school records, including most points in a season, most threes in a season and most threes in a game. He comes in at second on the all-time scoring list, with 1,494 points.
North Andrew head coach Wade Bryson said he knew McDaniel could reach this level.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever met someone more deserving of something like this than Tanner,” Bryson said. “He works hard, he’s put in a ton of time and now to see that time and hard work pay off with this opportunity, it’s incredible.”
Bryson noted McDaniel didn’t have much recruiting attention going into the season. But Bryson said a dazzling senior season, including a game in December for which Washburn representatives were in attendance, did a great deal to help get McDaniel to the next level.
“As the season went, his stock increased,” Bryson said. “Once he got to State and coaches saw the success he had, that opened up a door for him that wasn’t there at the start of the year.”
And Bryson said Washburn is a perfect place for McDaniel and his competitive drive.
“Tanner wants to win,” Bryson said. “He wants to be in a program that’s a good program and does things the right way, and that’s kind of what led him to Washburn.”
With an opportunity to compete with the best of the best in Division II, McDaniel said he’s ready to take on the challenge of jumping to the next level.
“I just wanted to keep playing basketball,” McDaniel said, “and to get to play at this high of a level is gonna be really cool.”
