ROSENDALE, Mo. — North Andrew’s 2016 8-man state championship was significant for a few reasons. But for senior Caleb Chittum, it was more than just his school’s title.
“My brother played all four years going to state every year,” he said. “My last year, we’re making it this far. It’s unbelievable.”
Caleb’s brother, Johnathan, was a senior on the 2016 team that took home the title. It was the third state championship of his high school career, in which the Cardinals only lost one game across the four-year span.
This year, Caleb will get the chance to bring a championship back to his family- both in football and in blood- when the Cardinals face Southwest Livingston Saturday afternoon.
“They played as a family,” Chittum said of the 2016 team. “That’s probably what’s made us come back this great this year. We’re playing as a family, and we’re in it to win it.”
Senior Carson Thomas said he also has fond memories of watching the 2016 team, North Andrew’s last to play in, and win, a state championship game.
“I just looked up to them,” he said. “I knew freshman year coming in I was really excited.”
None of the players on this year’s team were a part of that team, but they’re making a new name for themselves in North Andrew football history. The Cardinals are 13-0 this season, coming into the state title game as the top-ranked 8-man team in the state.
“It’s just been an amazing feeling coming out here everyday and playing with all these great men, playing with these people I like to call my family,” senior Clayton Linville said.
The Cardinals are coming off a win against Stanberry in the semifinals. It was the first time the two schools met in the playoffs since the 2016 state title game- the fifth year in a row the schools met in the championship.
“I think it means a lot for the program,” Thomas said. “Stanberry is always a tough one to go against. We beat them in the regular season, which I think helped give us momentum going into the semifinal game.”
The Cardinals now turn their attention to Southwest Livingston. The Wildcats are 11-1 and are coming into the state title game on an eight-game win streak.
“Defensively, we’ve been physical. We’ve tackled well,” Southwest Livingston head coach Oren Magruder said. “Offensively, I think we have a good mix of run and pass, so if you wanna load the box up, we’ll take our shots, and if you want to back everybody off, we’ll run the football.”
Magruder says he realizes the challenge the Cardinals will bring when the teams go toe-to-toe Saturday afternoon.
“Unfortunately, we don’t have quite the guys they do on scout team,” Magruder said. “They got a lot of big guys over there, and they play fast, physical, aggressive.”
The Cardinals bring a lot of confidence into the state title game, which Chittum credits to the preparations they’ve made.
“We’ve been watching a lot of film,” Chittum said. “We’ve been running the ball as hard as we can, putting starting guys on our defense trying to give us a better look, and ultimately just preparing the best we can for them.”
After falling in the state championship game last season, Magruder said the Wildcats need to play a clean game if they want to get it done this go around.
“We got to continue to count on each other and love each other, just play for each other,” he said. “At the end of the day, play the best game you can, and we’ll see where we come out.”
For the Cardinals, Linville said they just need to keep playing like they have all year.
“Just playing as a team, playing as a family and playing every down like it’s our last,” he said.
And Chittum said that formula will help the Cardinals in the biggest game of their season.
“Here at North Andrew, we have adopted a new saying, ‘It ain’t about how hard you hit, it’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward,’” he said. “Our heart is how we’re going to win the game.”
North Andrew and Southwest Livingston will meet Saturday at 1 p.m. in Chillicothe for the 8-man state championship game.