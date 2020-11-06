ROSENDALE, Mo. — A high-powered rushing attack and a goal-line stand pushed North Andrew to 11-0 on the year.
Led by five touchdowns by sophomore Hayden Ecker, the North Andrew Cardinals held off the Pattonsburg Panthers in the 8-Man District 3 semi-final, winning the battle 44-34. North Andrew will play host to South Holt/Nodaway-Holt next Friday for the district championship.
Pattonsburg (5-5) was given a week off heading into this contest when LeBlond forfeited due to COVID-19. With head coach Scott Cavin quarantined, as well, the team was led by assistant coach JW Brandt.
“Every team in the state is dealing with a fluctuating schedule,” Brandt said. “Bottom line is we had a game to play tonight, we were playing an awfully good football team, who played awfully well.”
A fast-paced start for North Andrew, in which Hayden Ecker scored three touchdowns for the Cardinals, saw Pattonsburg in a 22-0 deficit with 4:06 left in the first half.
Pattonsburg responded to the pressure with an 11-play, 54-yard drive capped off with a six-yard touchdown reception for Sophomore Brodie Langfitt. After recovering an onside kick, Zane Reed found Langfitt again, this time for a 10-yard touchdown pass that cut the lead to 22-14 at halftime.
The teams would trade blows throughout the third quarter. Things got started for North Andrew as Ecker was back in the end zone after a fumble recovery by Wynston Walker. Then it was Pattonsburg’s turn as senior Cameron Jones hauled in a 34-yard reception set up a three-yard run by Reed. The Cardinals went back to Ecker for his fifth touchdown of the game to make it 36-22.
North Andrew head coach Dwyane Williams believed that Ecker may have been motivated after being named second team all-conference.
“He feels like he’s a first team all-conference player,” Williams said. “And he wanted to come out tonight and show that.”
The climax of the game took place with less than five minutes left when North Andrew was able to stop three rush attempts at the goal line and force an incomplete pass, holding on to win 44-34.
“To stop them at that moment was huge,” Williams said. “Our defense has done that all year.”