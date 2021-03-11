SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The North Andrew boys basketball team was unsuccessful in its attempt to reach the state title game, as the Cardinals fell to Salisbury, 64-42, Thursday afternoon.
Salisbury advances to face Campbell in the Class 2 State Championship Friday.
“I could not be more proud of how the boys battled,” North Andrew head coach Wade Bryson said. “Obviously, we’d love to be playing in a state title game tomorrow, but I’m thankful that we have one more practice, one more game, and some time to make some memories with these guys.”
Salisbury posed a tough test for the Cardinals from the get-go. After North Andrew scored the first two points of the game, Salisbury went on an 11-0 run and did not give up the lead from there.
The Cardinals got back within two late in the first half, but the Panthers were able to push out to a 10-point lead at the break.
North Andrew cut the Salisbury lead back to single-digits early in the second half, but the Panthers kept their foot on the gas to rise to a 22-point victory.
Salisbury was able to throw off the offensive rhythm that the Cardinals have thrived with over their postseason run. The Panthers notched 10 steals on the afternoon, forcing 16 total turnovers.
“Defensively, with our 3-2 zone and popping in and out of our 1-2-2 halfcourt trap,” Salisbury head coach Kenny Wyatt said, “we were able to dictate the tempo.”
Bryson said the Cardinals knew turnovers would hurt them across the course of the game.
“We knew if we turned the ball over, we were in big trouble,” Bryson said. “Salisbury is great at capitalizing off turnovers, and they’re great at a lot of things, too, but number 5, I think King is his last name, if he gets out in transition, then we knew there was nothing we could do.”
Panther senior Jackson King made sure everyone watching knew his name, as he dazzled with a game-high 25 points to go along with seven rebounds and two assists.
Salisbury got double-figure scoring output from Luke Abeln, with 14, and Grant Biere, with 10. North Andrew was led by senior Tanner McDaniel with 18 points.
The season hasn’t come to an end just yet for the Cardinals. They will face Norwood Friday afternoon in the third-place game. A win would give the Cardinals their first third-place finish since taking third back-to-back years in 2017 and '18.
Bryson said despite the setback, he’s happy to get one last chance on the court with his team.
“We wanted to be in that state title game, but at the end of the day, this team is super close,” Bryson said. “I’m so thankful that we have a couple more dinners ahead of us and we have another practice tomorrow morning and we have another chance to try and go out on the winning side of things against Norwood tomorrow.”
North Andrew and Norwood square off at noon Friday at the Hammons Student Center in Springfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.