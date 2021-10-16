KING CITY, Mo. — The North Andrew Cardinals overcame an early 2-1 deficit with a 12-run fourth inning to defeat Stanberry 13-2 and win Class 1 District 14, their first district championship since 1991.
Senior Makenna Goldizen's four RBIs in the fourth inning helped lead the No. 2-seeded Cardinals to their record-breaking 18th win of the season.
"It felt really good to finally get something going and having everyone work together," Golden said. "This was a really big accomplishment for us and it feels amazing to be here."
North Andrew had no trouble getting runners on base early in the game, it was getting them home that gave the Cardinals trouble. Goldizen led off the bottom of the first with a walk and a stolen base.
Ella Fries also drew a walk from the two-hole and both runners advanced on a passed ball. Stanberry, the fifth seed, saw starter Katlyn James force three-straight pop flies and kept North Andrew off the scoreboard.
The Bulldogs' first run of the game came in the top of the third when freshman Marli Hilton drove in Katie Angle, giving Stanberry a 1-0 lead. The Bulldogs added a single after that and a drew a walk, loading the bases. North Andrew pitcher Katryna Warren worked her way out of the jam with a double play to end the inning.
"It was really nerve wracking, but I knew that I had my defense behind me and they had my back," Warren said.
Fries and Piper Cook each had a single in the bottom of the third. Fries scored the Cardinals' first run of the game on a dropped fly. Like Warren before her, James used a double play to avoid further damage.
James walked the first batter in the fourth inning, leading to a pitching change for Stanberry. The Cardinals welcomed pitcher Sadie Runde to the game with back-to-back singles.
Goldizen and Fries followed the two singles with back-to-back doubles, giving North Andrew a 5-2 lead. It was the first of two doubles for both players in the inning.
"One of the things of helped us was the pitching change," North Andrew coach Todd Simmons said. "Sadie must have the speed that we practice with because we really hit her well. I know she's injured and I'm sorry for that, but that's what really got us going."
The Cardinals will face Maysville on Wednesday in sectionals. Maysville is 19-3 this season and coming off of a 6-5 win over Polo in the Class 1 District 13 championship game.
