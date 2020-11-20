STANBERRY, Mo. — A stadium full of intense fans and players got their money's worth at Friday's 8-Man Semifinal in Stanberry, though it was the visiting North Andrew Cardinals who bested Stanberry 44-22, sending North Andrew on to next week's state final.
The game started off with North Andrew quickly setting the tone for the game after senior Carson Thomas ran the ball in and scored only a few minutes into the first quarter. After recovering a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, the Cardinals scored again with a run from sophomore Hayden Ecker, putting the score at half at 16-0.
Stanberry head coach Shane Hilton said that he was obviously upset with the end result, but he was proud of how the team did.
“When you don’t win a game you don’t feel great, but you can’t fault the effort of these guys,” Hilton said. “It’s been obviously a crazy year, there’s no way around that. They battled their butts off.”
The second half started slow but the Cardinals managed to sneak one more touchdown on the board with four minutes left in the third. Stanberry freshman Tucker Schieber shook things up after rushing 19 yards and getting the team their first touchdown of the game, leaving the score at 22-8.
Both teams held the other off for the first seven minutes of the final quarter before North Andrew’s Clayton Linville caught a pass from Thomas, putting the team at 30-8. Right after, the Bulldogs scored back-to-back touchdowns, kicking the pressure up as the score moved to 30-22. In the final minute and a half, the Cardinals closed up the game with Ecker scoring two more touchdowns, leaving the final score at 44-22.
Cardinals head coach Dwyane Williams said he thought the first five minutes were what made the game for the team.
“If we don’t jump out 16-0, maybe it’s a different ball game,” Williams said. “That’s what we’ve done all year. We’re aggressive from the start, we force turnovers and mistakes that put them behind and they can’t stay in their plan.”
Ecker led the game with 127 rushing yards, with Stanberry’s Schieber close behind at 112.
North Andrew will take on Southwest Livingston in the state championships next weekend at Chillicothe.
“I’m pretty excited to keep it going with the team,” North Andrew senior Andrew Goff said. “We’ve had a great season, we didn’t want it to end, and I’m excited for the seniors that for their last year they get to go to state.”