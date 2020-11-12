ROSENDALE, Mo. — The North Andrew football team has been one of the best in Missouri’s 8-man ranks this season.
Sophomore Andrew Goff said he looks back to the end of last season for motivation.
“I didn’t get to play much last year, but I saw the hurt in everyone’s eyes,” Goff said. “It makes me want to go and get it for the seniors and everyone.”
The Cardinals fell in the district semifinals to Mound City, the eventual state champion.
In 2020, the Cardinals are 11-0 and already past last season’s mark with a win over Pattonsburg in the district semis last week.
The Cardinals are now in the district championship game, looking for their first crown since 2017.
“For us seniors, it means a lot to us just to be in this game,” senior Carson Thomas said. “I think we can bring a lot to the table.”
“It’s given us some motivation,” sophomore Dawson Eychaner said. “We actually have a chance to do something this year like we haven’t done in the past.”
The Cardinals say practice and preparation have been key for them this season. This week, they have borne the cold weather and are confident heading into Friday’s district championship game.
“We’re all coming together as a team,” Thomas said, “and focused all on one thing - that’s to win.”
The Cardinals will face South Holt/Nodaway-Holt for the district title, which enters the game winners of seven in a row with only one loss on the season.
“They run a triple option offense, so it’s going to be hard to defend,” Thomas said, “but I think we can do it. If we just fill our gaps, I think we can do it.”
The Cardinals say they have confidence in what’s been their game plan all season long.
“If we just stick to our run game and our lead blockers block excellent, like they have been doing all year,” Thomas said, “I think we can go out there and win.”
Teams tend to focus on one game at a time, but the Cardinals said after the season they have had, it’s difficult not to look ahead at future games.
Despite that, the Cardinals said they know they have a difficult road ahead of them.
“I think if we get past this game, I think we’ll have another hard one between Stanberry and East Atchison,” Thomas said, “but I think we’re capable of beating them.”