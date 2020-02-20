The state's best wrestlers convened at Columbia's Mizzou Arena for the MSHSAA State Wrestling Championships on Thursday.
Follow along with the action throughout the day:
Class 1 Boys First Round
The first northwest Missouri quarterfinalist of the day came in the fourth match of the day thanks to Trenton’s Hunter Mcatee. The freshman won by fall over Mid-Buchanan’s Clancey Woodward in 1:09, advancing to meet Adrian’s Michael Mccoy, a winner by fall in 48 seconds in his opener.
He was joined by three area qualifiers in the semifinals at 113 pounds, all via pin. Trenton’s Gavin Chambers won by fall over Butler’s Baylor Myers in the third period and will face Whitfield’s Evan Binder, who won by fall in just 16 seconds Thursday.
North Andrew’s Dawson Fansher advanced to meet Versailles’ Kannen Wilson, while Gallatin sophomore Andon Allen needed just 23 seconds for a pin.
Fellow teammate Ross Critten, a bronze medalist last season, moved on at 120 pounds thanks to a 1:41 fall. His quarterfinal opponent, Hallsville freshman Gavynn Carpenter, needed just 17 seconds for a fall.
Gallatin earned a third quarterfinalist at 126 pounds when Keegan Allen picked up a 7-1 decision. He moves on to face Richmond’s Mason Hutchings.
Lathrop’s first quarterfinalist of the day came at 132 pounds behind a first-period fall from Drystin Dotson. He advances and earns a match against Brookfield junior Donavan Pam, last year’s champion. Teammate Andrew Beane moved on at 138 pounds with a third-period fall, setting up a match with North Callaway’s Jadon Henry.
Mid-Buch started the day with five losses before 138-pounder Denton Biller earned a 2-1 decision, taking down Butler’s Zack Wicks with 10 seconds remaining for the win.
Butch Walters followed it up with an overtime win at 145, earning a stalling penalty in the closing seconds to tie the match at six. He earned a takedown in the extra period to move on against Whitfield’s Reese Callahan.
He’s joined in the 145 quarterfinals by Polo’s Wyatt Segar, winner by first-period fall.
Mid-Buchanan picked up a third trip to the quarterfinals courtesy of Chase Davidson (38-5), who used a reversal for a third-period fall at 152 pounds. He earns a meeting with Lexington’s Tyson Moore.
Gallatin’s fourth quarterfinalist came on a tech fall by Rodell Sperry, also at 152 pounds. Minutes later, the Bulldogs saw senior Drayton Harris move to 35-0 with a second-period fall.
Mid-Buchanan’s fourth quarterfinalist came at 160 pounds on Creed Webster’s second-period pin.
Lathrop earned a third quarterfinal berth when senior Tanner Dalinghaus, a fourth-place finisher a year ago, won via second-period fall. He meets 2019 champion Brant Whitaker of Tolton Catholic at 160.
At 170, Mid-Buch’s Wade Stanton made clockwork of his opening matchup with a second-period fall despite trailing 3-2 at the time. Lathrop senior Tyler Paul advanced with a fall in the second period.
The Mules sent yet another wrestler through when 182-pounder Brendon Arthur picked p a 12-10 decision. The match went into the final period tied at seven before a reversal and three-point nearfall for Arthur.
The area had a strong showing at 195 pounds. Maysville’s Trent Strong used an overtime takedown for a 3-1 decision while Hamilton’s Elijah Harper won 11-5.
Lathrop’s Dorain Walters, last year’s runner-up, moved on with a fall in the third period.
At 220 pounds, Hamilton’s Fisher Nixdorf picked up a pin in the first period. He was quickly followed by Maysville’s Cole Gripka, as both earned pins in the first 40 seconds. Lathrop’s Quinton Wolfe needed all three periods for a decision, as did his quarterfinal opponent, Trenton’s Caleb Johnson.
Class 2 Boys First Round
Benton junior Tyler Murphy (23-1) needed to go the distance for a 7-3 decision, earning a first-period takedown and five more points in the second. He will face Pleasant Hill’s Zach Redwine in the 126-pound quarterfinals.
He was met just minutes later by senior Cristian Dixon (39-1), a two-time runner-up. His fall 57 seconds into the match pushed him back into the 138 quarterfinals against Osage senior Eric Westbrook. Benton ended the day 3-for-3 thanks to a first-period fall by 160-pounder Hunter Armstrong as he looks for his first medal in his fourth trip.
Lafayette freshman Jay Greiner won his first career state match at 145 pounds, defeating Pleasant Hill’s Tommy Riffle by second-period pin. He moves on to face Mexico’s Kevin Duong.
Cameron started the day on a strong note behind the winningest 106-pounder in Class 2. Freshman Caleb Husch picked up a second-round fall to advance to a quarterfinal against Winfield’s Matthew Hombeck. Coleman Oxford followed with a 7-6 decision at 120 pounds.
The Dragons didn’t earn another win until 152-pounder Caleb Worland’s third-period fall. Keegan Reynolds later advanced with a decision at 182.
Maryville and Savannah picked up their first wins of the meet at 170 pounds. Maryville’s Gaven Gray-Walker (3:29) and Savannah’s Gabe Hummer (1:01) won via fall.
Chillicothe’s Dawson Wheeler advanced at 160 pounds with a first-period fall.
Class 1 Boys First Round Wrestlebacks
Three area qualifiers quickly bounced back from first-round losses as Albany’s Gavin Shoush, Mid-Buchanan’s Clancey Woodward and South Harrison’s Mason Hamilton claimed wins by fall at 106 pounds.
Two more wins came on the backside at 113 pounds with South Harrison’s Timmy Williams and Mid-Buchanan’s Wyatt Cunningham, both by third-period falls.
Lathrop’s Jaiden Defries and Mid-Buchanan’s Clayton Rotterman bounced back at 120 pounds, with Rotterman earning a third-period tech fall.
The Dragons kept it rolling with major decisions by Nathan Hyde at 126 and Tim Speer at 132.
Maysville’s Kaleb Jestes earned his first win with a 6-1 decision at 132.
Gallatin’s Draven Wright needed just 31 seconds in wrestlebacks to advance with a fall.
North Andrew’s Coby Etheridge earned his first win with a 2-0 decision at 170, earning points with an early reversal.
Trenton’s Mark Trump advanced with a second-round pin at 182, followed by Gallatin’s Gage Wright earning a major decision.
At 195 pounds, Mid-Buchanan’s Seth Cruz advanced with a 6-0 decision.
Lathrop’s day came to an end with a second-period fall by Drake Chisam to advance at 285.
Class 2 Boys First Round Wrestlebacks
After losing via major decision, Chillicothe’s Sheldon Rader needed just 33 seconds for a pin at 106 pounds on the backside. He was joined by Savannah’s Gage Schottel with a third-period pin.
Cameron’s first bounceback was a 12-2 major decision by 113-pounder Tanner Riley.
Savannah’s 120-pounder Chance Phillips, loser via 14-10 decision in the first round, moved on with a bye.
Cameron followed up with a third-period fall at 126 pounds by Chase Short and a major decision at 132 by Brecken Gates. Shortly following, Chase Thompson joined the group with a 14-5 major decision at 145 pounds. Camren Hedgpeth continued the streak with a 10-6 decision at 195.
Maryville’s Keiren Watkins earned his first win with a second-period fall at 195.
Chillicothe’s Isaac Washburn bounced back from a late fall with a pin of his own, coming just 43 seconds into his 220 backside match.
Team Results
At the conclusion of Day 1, Mid-Buchanan still has all 11 wrestlers fighting and is 4.5 points back of first in Class 1 with 29.5 points. Five Dragons are still vying for championships while six fight through wrestlebacks.
Lathrop sits in fifth place with 28 points with all eight wrestlers still in the brackets, including six quarterfinalists.
Gallatin is in sixth place overall.
In Class 2, Cameron has nine of its 11 wrestlers into Day 2, including four onto the championship rounds.