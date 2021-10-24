MSHSAA released its district seedings for football following the conclusion on Friday's Week 9 games, while KSHSAA also released its state brackets. Here are seedings and first-round matchups for are teams:
Class 5 District 8
1 Fort Osage BYE; 4 Staley vs. 5 Oak Park; 2 Platte County vs. 7 Central; 3 North Kansas City vs. 6 William Chrisman
Class 4 District 8
1 Smithville BYE; 4 Kearney vs. 5 Winnetonka; 2 Lafayette BYE; 3 Excelsior Springs vs. 6 Van Horn
Class 3 District 8
1 St. Pius X BYE; 4 Cameron vs. 5 Northeast KC; 2 Chillicothe vs. 7 Central KC; 3 Savannah vs. 6 Benton
Class 2 District 8
1 Richmond BYE; 4 Hogan Prep vs. 5 Lathrop; 2 Pembroke Hill vs. 7 Lawson; 3 St. Michael vs. 6 Lexington
Class 2 District 7
1 Marvyille BYE; 4 Brookfield vs. 5 Trenton; 2 Palmyra BYE; 3 Macon vs. 6 Clark County
Class 1 District 8
1 University Academy vs. 8 North Platte; 4 West Platte vs. 5 Wellington-Napoleon; 2 Mid-Buchanan vs. 7 Plattsburg; 3 East Buchanan vs. 6 Carrollton
Class 1 District 7
1 Hamilton vs. 8 Princeton; 4 South Harrison vs. 5 Polo; 2 Gallatin vs. 7 Putnam County; 3 Milan vs. 6 Maysville
8-Man District 4
1 Worth County BYE; 8 Albany vs. 9 Mound City; 4 South Holt BYE; 5 Stanberry BYE; 2 Platte Valley BYE; 7 North Andrew vs. 10 Nodaway Valley; 3 East Atchison BYE; 6 Rock Port BYE
8-Man District 3
1 Bishop LeBlond BYE; 8 DeKalb vs. 9 Stewartsville; 4 Bryamer BYE; 5 Pattonsburg BYE; 2 King City BYE; 7 Northland Christian at 10 SJ Christian; 3 Orrick BYE; 6 SW Livingston BYE
Kansas 4A Regional
Atchison vs. Fort Scott; Eudora vs. Ottawa
Kansas 3A Regional
Topeka Hayden vs. Hiawatha; Rock Creek vs. Bishop Ward
Kansas 2A Regional
St. Marys vs. Mission Valley; Silver Lake vs. ACCHS
Kansas 1A Regional
Jefferson County North BYE; Uniontown vs. Troy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.