Placeholder Countdown To Kickoff
Photo illustration | News-Press NOW

MSHSAA released its district seedings for football following the conclusion on Friday's Week 9 games, while KSHSAA also released its state brackets. Here are seedings and first-round matchups for are teams:

Class 5 District 8

1 Fort Osage BYE; 4 Staley vs. 5 Oak Park; 2 Platte County vs. 7 Central; 3 North Kansas City vs. 6 William Chrisman

Class 4 District 8

1 Smithville BYE; 4 Kearney vs. 5 Winnetonka; 2 Lafayette BYE; 3 Excelsior Springs vs. 6 Van Horn

Class 3 District 8

1 St. Pius X BYE; 4 Cameron vs. 5 Northeast KC; 2 Chillicothe vs. 7 Central KC; 3 Savannah vs. 6 Benton

Class 2 District 8

1 Richmond BYE; 4 Hogan Prep vs. 5 Lathrop; 2 Pembroke Hill vs. 7 Lawson; 3 St. Michael vs. 6 Lexington

Class 2 District 7

1 Marvyille BYE; 4 Brookfield vs. 5 Trenton; 2 Palmyra BYE; 3 Macon vs. 6 Clark County

Class 1 District 8

1 University Academy vs. 8 North Platte; 4 West Platte vs. 5 Wellington-Napoleon; 2 Mid-Buchanan vs. 7 Plattsburg; 3 East Buchanan vs. 6 Carrollton

Class 1 District 7

1 Hamilton vs. 8 Princeton; 4 South Harrison vs. 5 Polo; 2 Gallatin vs. 7 Putnam County; 3 Milan vs. 6 Maysville

8-Man District 4

1 Worth County BYE; 8 Albany vs. 9 Mound City; 4 South Holt BYE; 5 Stanberry BYE; 2 Platte Valley BYE; 7 North Andrew vs. 10 Nodaway Valley; 3 East Atchison BYE; 6 Rock Port BYE

8-Man District 3

1 Bishop LeBlond BYE; 8 DeKalb vs. 9 Stewartsville; 4 Bryamer BYE; 5 Pattonsburg BYE; 2 King City BYE; 7 Northland Christian at 10 SJ Christian; 3 Orrick BYE; 6 SW Livingston BYE

Kansas 4A Regional

Atchison vs. Fort Scott; Eudora vs. Ottawa

Kansas 3A Regional

Topeka Hayden vs. Hiawatha; Rock Creek vs. Bishop Ward

Kansas 2A Regional

St. Marys vs. Mission Valley; Silver Lake vs. ACCHS

Kansas 1A Regional

Jefferson County North BYE; Uniontown vs. Troy

Brandon Zenner can be reached at brandon.zenner@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowZenner.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.