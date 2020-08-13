Schools opting to forgo playing sports during the COVID-19 pandemic this fall now have a path to competition in the spring in Missouri.
The Missouri State High School Activities Association provided its third update of the month Thursday, approving an alternative schedule for fall and spring sports for schools that can’t continue by the traditional season, whether due to district or local health guidelines.
On Aug. 3, MSHSAA said the “current hope is that the fall season will proceed to its fruition.” Thursday’s statement reiterated that all options are on the table two weeks ahead of the start of fall sports competition.
“The traditional seasons are still being offered at this time for those schools able to participate,” MSHSAA Executive Director Dr. Kerwin Urhahn said in a release. “’(Thursday’s) action by the Board of Directors puts into place a plan of action our staff devised in the event a school is not able to participate partially or in whole. This could give those students an opportunity to complete a season in their sport.”
For schools able to participate in the traditional fall season, beginning Aug. 28, those are planned to remain available. An alternate option is available for schools canceling any fall season sports.
The impacted sports could include cross country, football, golf, soccer, softball, swimming and diving, tennis and volleyball.
Schools wishing to participate in the alternate season are encouraged to notify MSHSAA by Sept. 11, and schools forced to close any sports after the deadline will have to file a request.
The alternate sports season will take place between March 12 and May 1, allowing for seven weeks of competition.
There will also be an alternate spring season allowed from May 14 extending to July 10, which could grant relief to schools reliant on dual-sport athletes, such as football and baseball. Schools electing to participate in the fall will automatically be placed in the alternate season for all sports, though schools may request to remain in the traditional season.
“A school’s team competing in an alternate season for any sport may not exceed the allowable number of weeks allowed in the traditional season as well as not exceed any contest limitations of the traditional season,” MSHSAA said.
The traditional winter season will allow for schools to join during the course of action if local authorities loosen guidelines that previously prohibited competition. The winter season begins with Nov. 1 practice with competition up until March 20.
Last week, MSHSAA said that it will allow schools that move into virtual learning due to the COVID-19 outbreak to participate in all activities, including sports.
“The board discussed a request made by member schools to grant relief of the MSHSAA constitution, under the hardship provision of the MSHSAA constitution, for the 2020-21 school year only, waving the requirement for member schools to provide instruction in a building or buildings,” MSHSAA said.