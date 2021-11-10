MOUND CITY, Mo. — Mound City boys basketball coach Ryan Osburn said it’s been a long time coming to see his son, Tony, have his dreams come to fruition.
“If you could’ve been along the journey, it’s just been literally since he was probably two, three years old,” Ryan Osburn said. “He loved basketball, and we’ve just tried to give him every opportunity to excel at it, and I think that he has embraced that.”
Tony, the standout senior guard for the Panthers, finally put pen to paper Wednesday, signing to continue his basketball career at Division I Nebraska-Omaha.
“Just knowing that it’s really complete now, it’s just a dream come true,” Tony Osburn said. “That’s something a lot of kids dream about, and that’s something I’ve dreamt about since I was little, so it really means a lot.”
Ryan said it was around when Tony was in fifth or sixth grade that he realized his son could have the potential to play at the D-I level.
“We started going to Kansas City a lot, and he could compete with big name players,” Ryan Osburn said. “I thought that if he would keep working, that he would have a chance to have this happen like it did today.”
Ryan said it’s his son’s work ethic that has gotten him to this point.
“We stayed in (the gym) one day, he had to have been eight years old, and he had to make so many shots in a row, or we couldn’t leave, and we were here for a long time,” Ryan Osburn said. “(Tony has) work ethic like I haven’t seen as a coach in 22 years.”
The hard work started to come together in the spring, when Tony led Mound City to a Class 1 state runner-up finish in March. It was the Panthers’ first trip to the state championship game since taking home the state title in 1981.
Tony said he started to get calls from college coaches after the team’s run in the state tournament, and Nebraska-Omaha was the first to extend an offer.
“It felt like home, it’s not very far away, and the staff really believed in me,” Tony Osburn said. “I really think it’s the right fit.”
Ryan said, as a parent, it’s great to have his son staying close to home.
“I just think the closeness of Omaha, it felt like a small town when we were there, and he’s got friends on the team,” Ryan Osburn said, “so I think it’s a great fit for him.”
Ryan has coached his son since Tony was in third grade. Going into their final season together, Tony said it’s been great to have his dad coaching him for such a long time.
“We butt heads every once in a while,” Tony Osburn said, “but he really believes in me, so that’s important, as well, and I’m just super excited for this year.”
Before he heads off to Omaha, Tony said there’s still some unfinished business with his dad and teammates in Mound City - winning a state title.
“We haven’t won a state championship,” Tony Osburn said, “and I think that’s an important part for good players, is to win a state championship, so that’s a big goal.”
The Panthers will open up their season Tuesday, Nov. 23, as they take on Stanberry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.