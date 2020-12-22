MARYVILLE, Mo. — Mound City took it to the Spoofhounds on Maryville’s home court, raging back from a pedestrian first half to finish with a dominant 85-61 win on Tuesday at the Hound Pound.
Mound City junior Tony Osburn, who finished with a game-high 37 points, was more than happy for the opportunity to show the Panthers’ stuff against a Class 4 opponent.
“A lot of people don’t think Class 1 schools can play,” Osburn said. “It means a lot to get out of the smaller area and play bigger schools that are more physical and bigger in size, so this feels amazing.”
Maryville (3-2) gave Mound City (8-0) trouble early on, with the Spoofhounds only trailing 36-32 after one half.
Along with the usual suspect in sophomore Caden Stoecklein keeping pace with scoring early from a variety of spots on the floor, Mound City head coach Ryan Osburn noted the threat of senior forward Mark Gustafson inside on both sides of the floor.
“Maryville poses a big problem with Gustafson being a big kid. We don’t see big kids like that,” Ryan Osburn said. “In the first half we didn’t respond how I wanted to against them but in the second half I thought we did a good job.”
Along with getting better at attacking the rim, the Panthers put the clamps on defensively. Stoecklein didn’t score a single bucket in the second half after scoring 10 points in the first, and they pounced on Maryville’s mistakes to create turnovers and collect some easy points on the fast break.
“We’ve struggled defensively like in last game, but we played really good defense in this one,” Tony Osburn said. “So that means we’re gonna get going here, hopefully.”
In addition to Osburn’s 37 points, Mound City senior Landon Poppa put on a show of his own with 13 points in the first half and 27 points overall.
The physical presence for the Panthers was able to make the Spoofhounds pay from a variety of platforms.
“He has outside range and a mid-range jumper, but then he also gets to the rim pretty hard. So it didn’t matter who we had on him, we just had a hard time stopping him,” Maryville head coach Matt Stoecklein said of Poppa. “Of course with Tony, no one has an easy time stopping him.”
But coach Osburn doesn’t want anyone thinking that the Panthers are a two-man show.
“We also got other guys shots. When those guys can spot up, we’re gonna be tough to guard,” Ryan Osburn said.
Though the tandem did most of the heavy lifting in the first half, guard Gage Salsbury, Conner Derr, and William Young all contributed at least one three-point shot during Mound City’s second half scoring blitz to bury Maryville under an almost 30-point deficit.
A few minutes into the fourth quarter, the game well in hand, the Panthers were already able to put in their bench.
They may not even be at the halfway mark of the season yet, but Tony Osburn has his sights set high for this Panther squad.
“I personally feel like we don’t want to end up at the Civic Arena again and then lose,” he said. “I think it’s Final Four or bust for us, and some people might be offended by that but I think that’s our goal and everybody knows it.”
Both teams are off until after the new year, as the Panthers return to action at Rock Port on Jan. 5th, while Maryville travels to Lathrop on Jan. 4th.