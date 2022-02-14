MOUND CITY, Mo. — The North Andrew Cardinals had a chance to kick the Mound City Panthers while they were down Monday night at Mound City High School.
The Panthers came into Monday off of a 47-point loss on Saturday to Class 3 power Lafayette County, while the Cardinals had won six of seven. But Mound City quickly got back to its winning ways by pummeling the Cardinals 71-46.
North Andrew’s plan to slow Tony Osburn worked well in the first quarter. Osburn scored the game’s opening points with a 3-pointer but was held scoreless the rest of the quarter.
The problem for the Cardinals was the other four starters for Mound City. The Panthers received points from six different players in the quarter and held North Andrew to just three points in the quarter’s first seven minutes.
“That was just 100% confidence from our guys,” Mound City coach Ryan Osburn said. “I had a feeling that they would go with an extended zone, so I put Gavin Summers in the center and he’s a great passer. We hit a couple of 3s, and I just think we’re going to be a hard team to be able to zone.”
Tony Osburn’s awakening came early in the second quarter. North Andrew’s Owen Graham cut the lead to 10 with the opening basket of the quarter, then six-straight from the Mound City senior extended the lead to 16.
Class 1’s No. 1 team started pouring it on from in the second quarter. The Cardinals ended the six-point run with a layup, but Mound City’s William Rother recorded a layup, then stole in the inbounds pass for for back-to-back baskets.
Tony Osburn scored 16 points in the second quarter, helping the Panthers to a 39-20 halftime lead. Graham scored 10 points for the Cardinals in the first half.
“We wanted two people around him (Graham),” Ryan Osburn said. “We were over helping and we were really going to guard Hayden Ecker who is a great basketball player who I’ve seen bury threes. But if we can play with in our style, then Owen isn’t as effective. He’s the best big kid I’ve ever coach against, so hats off to him, but I thought Gavin and William did a good job against him.”
Tony Osburn made sure to not allow his 35 points-per-game average drop with a 22-point second half. Osburn finished the game with 40 points while Graham led the Cardinals with 21.
“Mound City just came out and beat us,” North Andrew coach Wade Bryson said. “Tony Osburn his a great basketball player and coach Oz is a great coach. They had a great game plan, they out executed us tonight and just flat out beat us.”
