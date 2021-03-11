MOUND CITY, Mo. — For the first time in four decades, Mound City boys basketball is making an appearance in the Final Four.
“We're all very excited. I know most of us have been working for over 10 years for this goal and to finally achieve it, means a lot to all of us,” Mound City senior Gage Salsbury said.
A trip years in the making, the Panthers’ Class 1 state semifinal matchup against St. Elizabeth also marks a milestone.
“It's big, because we've had the same team, and we've been playing with each other since we were in fourth or fifth grade. So this has been the goal the whole time,” Mound City senior Landon Poppa said.
Mound City faces the Hornets, who finished second place in Class 1 last year and enter with a 18-6 record.
Poppa said, “They're a good team, they're there for a reason. They can shoot the ball better than any team we've played so far, so we just have to work on that.”
Mound City head coach Ryan Osburn said St. Elizabeth will be a tough opponent, as the Hornets have made an appearance in the Final Four for three years in a row.
“Offensively, they have five guys that can score, and a couple of them can really, really score. So we're going to be challenged to guard them all over the floor,” Osburn said.
After a 31-point victory over Orrick last week in the state quarterfinals, the 28-1 Panthers feel poised for success.
“I just think that as a veteran bunch, we will be ready to play. I don't think nerves will be a part of it. I just think we'll be ready to go from the get go,” coach Osborn said.
With a ticket to the state championship on the line, the Panthers also have their sights set high.
Mound City junior Tony Osborn said, “I mean, that's obviously everybody's end goal is to end up in Springfield. So everybody's really excited, and the community is really excited also.”
Even with the high stakes, Osburn said the trip is a memory of a lifetime.
“To see a group of kids, one, try really hard, but two, really really like each other. I just think they're making memories that they're going to take with them the rest of their life. They'll talk about this when one of them gets married someday. They'll talk about this at class reunions and and so forth. So I just think it's a super memorable time for them,” coach Osburn said.
Mound City faces off against St. Elizabeth on Friday at JQH Arena in Springfield, Missouri, with a tip set for noon.
