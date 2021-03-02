MOUND CITY, Mo. — For 16 minutes Tuesday night, Tony Osburn looked human, and the Panthers were in a battle with the Stanberry Bulldogs.
The junior guard then opened the second half with 10 points in under four minutes and the Panthers clinched a spot in the Class 1 quarterfinals with a 70-55 win.
“It’s just all about confidence,” Tony Osburn said. “I haven’t shot the ball well at all lately and so that got me going a little and it sparks energy into the team, and we got going after that.”
The Panthers learned on senior Landon Poppa early in the game. Poppa scored eight points in the first quarter and 16 total in the first half.
The Bulldogs lost their first two meetings with Mound City by an average of 36 points. For most of Tuesday night, Stanberry stayed within striking distance of the Panthers. The biggest lead for either team in the first half was three points.
“I just think at this phase of the year, you’re going to take everybody’s best shot,” Mound City coach Ryan Osburn said. “I knew all along that Stanberry would be here and we would have to be ready for them.”
The Bulldogs relied heavily on Austin and Tyler Schwebach for offense Tuesday night. The Schwebachs combined for 15 of Stanberry’s 21 points in the first half. Mound City ended the first half with baskets from Poppa and Osburn to take a 24-21 halftime lead.
Austin Schwebach cut the lead to one with a layup to begin the third quarter, but that’s as close as the Bulldogs would get. Osburn’s 10 points came as part of a 14-5 run for Mound City in the first three and a half minutes of the third quarter.
The Panthers led 50-34 going into the fourth quarter, but Poppa’s fourth foul allowed the Bulldogs to pull within five of Mound City. Austin and Tyler Schwebach combined for 11 points as part of a 13-4 run for Stanberry.
Collin Sager cut the Panthers’ lead to four at 55-51 with 2:35 left in the fourth quarter. Will Young and Osburn answered the Sager layup with back-to-back for Mound City to begin a 15-4 run to close out the game.
“We made one adjustment—we went big,” Ryan Osburn said. “I played the biggest players I could put in the game because Stanberry is a matchup nightmare for any team because of their size. When we went big, we guarded them better and rebounded better and that was the key to the game.”
Tyler Schwebach led Stanberry with 22 points and Austin Schwebach finished with 19 for the Bulldogs. Poppa was the game’s second leading scorer with 24 points and Osburn led both teams with 26 points. Osburn’s 26 points gives him over 2,000 for his career.
“It’s important to know that we can win games without flat out shooting well,” Tony Osburn said. “Last week we won by being tougher and this week we won by coming out and facing adversity well.”
For Mound City, it was their fourth-straight trip to sectionals and the win was the Panthers’ first playoff win since beating Braymer in 2009. Mound City will face Orrick on Friday in the quarterfinals.
“It feels like we got the monkey off our back and now we have to go get one more,” Tony Osburn said. “It’s been a long time since we reach a quarterfinal game, so I hope we can go out and win.”