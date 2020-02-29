KING CITY, Mo. — The Mound City boys secured their place in state sectionals for the third year in a row, beating Stewartsville 70-37 in the Class 1 District 15 Championship on Saturday at King City High School.
Though their sights are set a little higher than a district championship, junior Landon Poppa emphasized that the novelty of winning these tournaments still hasn’t worn off.
“We’ve been working at it every year for the last three years,” Poppa said. “We lost a lot of people last year but we still came out and did what we needed to do.”
Mound City (23-5) struggled to connect from the field early on, leading just 11-8 after one period following a half-court shot at the buzzer from Stewartsville (18-9) senior Keaton Nelson.
“In the first quarter we just couldn’t make any shots, and if we don’t make any shots it really bothers me when our defensive intensity isn’t where it should be,” Mound City coach Ryan Osburn said. “Right now, we’ve got to solve that problem fast.”
Thankfully, the Panthers responded well in the duration of the game. Mound City outscored the Cardinals 28-10 in the second period, and a Tony Osburn shot from the logo went in at the buzzer to bury Stewartsville under a 21-point halftime deficit.
Poppa acknowledged that it was some scolding from their coach that got the Panthers back in gear.
“Coach was getting a little mad at us, and we had to try a little harder than we were,” Poppa said. “We were pressing them but they were getting out of it and thankfully they missed some shots that they probably shouldn’t have.”
After half, the Panther press that has terrorized opponents all season took over to put the nail in Stewartsville’s coffin.
Tony Osburn finished with a game-high 26 points, with guard Gage Salsbury right behind with 19.
“They bring pressure from so many different spots that you don’t know where it’s coming from, don’t know if they’re going to deny the inbound,” Stewartsville coach Travis Curtis said. “They do a really good job of mixing things up, so it’s really hard to prepare for.”
Despite the loss, Curtis has a positive outlook for the team next year as the team will combine with Osborn.
“Four of our seven that play are coming back. It’s a pretty good outlook, we’ll have a really good senior class next year and we’re looking forward to it.”
The Panthers will face off against Platte Valley at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday for a trip to the quarterfinals.
After getting defeated by the Eagles in the state tournament last year, Poppa says that they are intimately familiar with the tall task of taking down Class 1’s reigning champions.
“We know them more than any other team. We’ve played them so many times, they’re a great team with a lot of skill,” Poppa said. “They know what they’re doing and they’ve been good forever, we’ve just gotta go out there and play basketball.”