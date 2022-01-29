DEARBORN, Mo. — The Plattsburg Tigers had a plan for Tony Osburn coming into Saturday's North Platte Tournament championship. That plan worked for the most part, holding Osburn to eight points in the first half and a tournament-low 27 total. Unfortunately for the Tigers, the Mound City Panthers played their most well rounded game this year, defeating the Tigers and winning the championship 72-60.
"That was the most balance scoring we've had," Mound City coach Ryan Osburn said. "We just had guys stepping up and making big shots. I see it everyday in practice, so I know it's going to happen and I think this can be a confidence boost down the stretch."
The story of the first quarter wasn't Tony Osburn or Isaia Howard, despite combining for 11 of the quarter's 25 points. The supporting cast for the two star players carried the two teams to within a point of each other after the completion of the game's first eight minutes.
"Tony is always going to score 30 points, he's that good," Will Young said. "But big games like this, it's going to depend on the other guys like me and Gavin (Summers). Gavin was huge for us coming into this game after being gone for a while, and I don't know how many he scored, but he was super useful."
Summer scored 14 points in the win over Plattsburg. Ryan Osburn believes that with only three games under his belt this season, the senior forward will continue to get better.
"He has not played but three games this year, and I have talked about how great he has been at practice," Coach Osburn said. "It showed on the floor today with several big 3s."
The Tigers held the lead three times in the first quarter and began the second quarter with a baskets from Howard and Caleb Davis, giving Plattsburg a 16-13 lead. It would show to be the final lead of the day for the Tigers as the Panthers ended the half with a 20-9 run over the final five and a half minutes.
Plattsburg had several attempts to claw back into the game in the third quarter, the first coming with a 3-pointer from Brock Steggall early in the half, cutting the Panther lead to seven. Tony Osburn answered with back-to-back layups to extend the lead back to double digits.
Later in the third quarter, the Tigers went on an 8-2 run that brought them to within five of Mound City. But Osburn again pushed the lead back out of reach with five-straight points.
The Panthers led 51-40 at the end of the third quarter and led by double digits the rest of the way, despite Howard scoring 10 of his 23 points over the final eight minutes.
"This is no joke, I woke up at 5 in the morning and asked myself, 'How are we going to guard Isaia Howard?'," Coach Osburn said. "He is that good of a player."
Young finished second behind Osburn with 18 points. Howard led the Tigers with 23, while Steggall finished with 12.
Platte Valley girls 56, North Platte 25
Platte Valley's run of North Platte Tournament championships is now at four straight after taking out the tournament hosts 56-25 on Saturday afternoon. Platte Valley's Maggie Collins and Jackie Pappert led the way, scoring a combined 41 of the team's 56 points.
"After Christmas, it is always our goal to keep building," Pappert said. "One of our goals is tournament play, and we always want to play well in tournament play. That's always the first step toward our main goal."
Pappert led Platte Valley in its quick start to Saturday's championship, scoring the game' first five points. North Platte rallied after a slow start that had the Panthers down 8-3, scoring seven of the game's next 12 points.
Pappert ended the quarter with a 3-pointer that started an avalanche of points for the top-ranked team in the state. Pappert's shot started a 17-3 run for Platte Valley who took a 30-13 lead into halftime.
"We always come into games relying on each other for shots," Pappert said. "When other teammates are open, it's their shot to take and when you're the one open, it's your shot to take. I guess I just came in ready today."
Pappert finished with 17 points after scoring eight in the first quarter. Sophomore Maggie Collins led the team with 24 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.