DEARBORN, Mo. — The North Platte Invitational’s opening round games saw the top seeds win by an average of 34 points Monday night. The Mound City boys advanced with a 92-50 win over North Platte, while the top-seeded Platte Valley girls advanced with a 60-21 win over Mound City.
The night’s most competitive game came in at a battle of the boys No. 4 and 5 seeds. The West Platte Bluejays rallied late in the fourth quarter to beat Platte Valley 50-43.
“These kids never stop fighting,” West Platte coach Tyler Funk said. “We’ve been in this situation so many times before where in the fourth quarter we force overtime or double overtime. I know these guys are not going to give up.”
West Platte opened the game using its size to open the game with a 6-2 run. Platte Valley’s Carter Luke twice made it a one-point game with five points in just over a minute of game time.
After trailing by three entering the second quarter, Platte Valley’s Memphis Bliley gave his team its first lead of the game with back-to-back 3-pointers on the team’s first two possessions.
West Platte’s Tanner Rowe tied the game a three-point play on the next possession, starting a 7-3 run for the Bluejays. West Platte’s lead lasted 27 seconds as Platte Valley’s Matt Jermain’s 3-pointer with 2:30 left in the half provided his team with the lead and the third different lead change of the quarter.
West Platte ended the half with a 4-0 run, taking a 24-22 lead into halftime. Bliley replicated the start he had to the second quarter with a three-pointer to begin the second half, followed by a layup that gave Platte Valley a 27-24 lead.
Bliley’s 10-point third quarter helped Platte Valley to an eight-point lead, its biggest of the game. But the lead was short lived; the Bluejays’ Trent Taylor scored four of the quarter’s final six points, cutting the Platte Valley lead to two going into the fourth quarter.
West Platte’s six-point run turned into eight with a basket from Mason Montez to open the four quarter, tying the game at 36. Jermain ended the run with a three-point play, and Bliley’s basket with 4:15 gave Platte Valley a 41-38 advantage.
After a minute and a half of no scoring, Taylor tied the game at 41 with a three-point play and 1:59 left in the game. It started a 12-2 run that gave West Platte a 50-43 win.
“That’s a really, really good team,” Funk said. “I told the kids that this was the biggest challenge we’ve had all year defensively. They have five guys that can constantly move and can all shoot the ball. I have a lot of respect for what he does over there.”
West Platte will face Mound City at 5:45 p.m. in the tournament semifinals Thursday. Platte Valley will take on North Platte Wednesday evening at 5:45 p.m. in consolation play.
The Platte Valley girls inched one game closer to a 50-game winning streak Monday night with its win over Mound City. Maggie Collins led the team with 16 points in the first half and 20 total.
“We try to find what is a good shot within our system,” Platte Valley coach Tyler Pedersen said. “Our normal offense is to play through our post and that is Maggie and Jackie (Pappert).”
Pedersen said it’s important for his team to perform well in these regular season tournaments so that his team is prepared for what will likely be a long postseason.
“If you do well in tournament play, it bodes well for the postseason,” Pedersen said. “Well tournament play can help you get there. We took care of Mound City tonight and don’t know who we’re going to play next.”
The tournament’s No. 1 seed on the boys side also took care of business with a 91-50 win over North Platte. Tony Osburn led the Panthers with 43 points, 28 of which came in the first half.
“North Platte is way better than they were last year,” Mound City coach Ryan Osburn said. “Coach (Bradyn) Kemper does an amazing job. Everybody I talk to about them says they play really hard, and they did, so hats off to them.
“The speed of the game just benefits us in a game like that.”
