When it comes to wrestling in Northwest Missouri, the Cameron Dragons can call themselves the final boss of the MEC with their second-straight conference championship on Saturday at Benton High School.
Cameron placed 11 top-three finishers and scored 387 points on its way to glory. Chillicothe came in second place with 298 points.
The Dragons also scored five champions; freshman Caleb Husch (34-2) at 106; sophomore Tanner Cameron Riley (32-2) at 113; senior Coleman Oxford (34-4) at 120; senior Caleb Worland (38-2) at 152; and junior Camren Hedgpeth (33-5) at 195.
With Worland’s offseason training and his team’s all-around success, he is confident in what his team can accomplish with districts right around the corner.
“Our team is amazing this year,” Worland said. “We have a solid team all the way through. We’re undefeated in duals right now, I believe. I’ve been wrestling good so far this year. I feel like I’ve grown a lot since last year with the Park Hill wrestling program.”
Worland’s last match of the day turned into a dogfight with St. Pius X senior Nick Voss (11-8). Despite having his nose busted open and being down on his back early, Worland fought back and won 10-9. Worland pinned Voss earlier this season.
“He also went to Park Hill over the summer,” Worland said. “We wrestled there quite a bit. I knew what to expect. I knew how he wrestled. He’s real good on top. I shouldn’t have chosen bottom as much, but it was a great match. He fought really well, and I fought really well.”
Meanwhile, Benton 138-pound senior Cristian Dixon (25-1) continued his rampage with four first-period pins in route to his third MEC title. Dixon’s last match before Saturday resulted in his first loss of the season, a 4-3 decision to Chaminade senior Sam Schultz (24-0) and the first time Dixon had given up a takedown all season.
“It’s been a real stress reliever ever since my finals match last year at state where I wasn’t taken down all year and didn’t lose a match all year until that match,” Dixon said. “Coming in, getting a loss kind of early in was really just a grudge lifted off of my back to keep going. It’s just a relief.”
Dixon has missed out on 12 matches this season due to weather-related cancellations, so he viewed the MEC Tournament as a chance to make up for lost time. The result? He was named the most outstanding male wrestler of the tournament.
“To give me those 12 matches back, I can make up for some mistakes I made today or any other time and just get better on my feet and on top and on bottom—everywhere,” Dixon said.
Lafayette 145-pound freshman Jay Greiner (33-1) took care of business once again with five more victories, including four of them coming via pinfall. This is Greiner’s second-straight tournament win after sweeping the competition last Monday at the Mid-Buchanan Tournament. Greiner’s only close match of the day came way thanks to a scrappy effort by Benton freshman Xavier Arambula (16-13). Nonetheless, Greiner didn’t let up a single point and won 5-0.
Districts is right around the corner and begins on Feb. 14 for all teams.
Cameron girls steal the show... again
Cameron girl’s wrestling absolutely suplexed the competition on Saturday at the MEC Tournament and won the meet for the second year in a row.
The Dragons crowned 10 tournament champions and had 12 top-two finishers overall. All of this accumulated to 300 team points for Cameron, 221 more than second place Benton.
While some of the Cameron girls had no one in their respective brackets,
“This is something at the beginning of the year we set out on,” Limb said. “It’s a goal, a team goal at the beginning of the year to win conference. The girls, they’ve really set the bar high. We kind of pride ourselves on having a full lineup. That helps a lot in a situation like this. It’s something we shoot for, and we wrestled well.”
Cameron 103-pound junior Celest Greer(19-1) was named as the most outstanding female wrestler of the tournament due to her 2-0 run throughout the day.