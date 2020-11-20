Missouri Western has played its final football game of the fall.
Due to three positive COVID-19 cases in this week’s round of testing, Missouri Western canceled its final scheduled outing at Nebraska-Kearney scheduled for Friday. The game will not made made-up, bringing an end to Western’s slate after just two games.
Missouri Western also canceled last week’s trip to West Texas A&M after head coach Matt Williamson tested positive, and other positives forced much of the coaching staff and other players to quarantine.
"We chose to cancel Saturday's game simply for safety," MWSU vice president of intercollegiate athletics Dr. Josh Looney said in a statement. "This is a result of prior injuries combined with the three positive student-athlete tests along with the ripple-effect of contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within a position group. The health and safety of our student-athletes will always be prioritized as we navigate protocols associated with this pandemic."
Missouri Western took the field Oct. 31 at Central Arkansas without multiple members of its defensive staff, as well as members of the offensive line and running back groups, due to COVID-19. After the 52-10 loss, the Griffons returned home Nov. 7 in a 20-7 loss to Pittsburg State.
Western then was forced to cancel its two remaining games. The Griffons were hopeful weeks ago of scheduling a home game for the Saturday following Thanksgiving, but plans never came to fruition.
Missouri Western football had an average of just 2% positives since mandatory weekly testing began in early October, and this week left the Griffons with not enough student-athletes available at one position group to play safely.
Missouri Western will now break and likely resume work after the New Year with plans for a modified spring 2021 competition slate, which includes a planned home appearance at Spratt Stadium. Any fall action is anticipated to resemble scrimmages and limited or no action from starters with a championship season expected for next fall.