Area basketball games will look unlike any ever before this year in northwest Missouri.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Midland Empire Conference announced is fan guidelines for winter sports of basketball and wrestling.
Six family members will be permitted per student-athlete at basketball games and wrestling matches. Only two family members will be allowed at wrestling tournaments.
While face coverings were mostly recommended for outdoor fall sports, they will be mandatory for attending winter sports. That rule also also to players and coaches on the bench during games.
Families are expected to sit together and social distance from other families.
There will also be no student sections or pep bands.
Dance teams and cheerleaders and will be permitted.
The Midland Empire Conference includes Benton, Lafayette, Bishop LeBlond, Cameron, Savannah, Maryville and Chillicothe.