FAUCETT, Mo. — Mid-Buchanan senior Khania Clark signed her letter of intent to play women’s lacrosse for Drury University on Friday.
Clark is one of the first student-athletes to join the program ahead of its inaugural season. Drury announced it will launch women's lacrosse along with seven other new club sports this year.
After receiving an email about the opportunity, Clark visited Drury in February and knew she wanted to try something new.
“I was like, ‘Hmm, let me just see what happens.’ So obviously I already know they have a great program with sports,” Clark said.
Clark is no stranger to trying new things. The multi-sport athlete also kickstarted Mid-Buchanan’s soccer program, which began in 2021.
Although she’s excited to compete at the collegiate level as a Panther, Clark said she will cherish her time as a Dragon.
“I’m definitely most proud of the relationships I built with my teammates for sure,” Clark said. “Just bonding with the girls, especially since we’re such a small school and so close-knit and I go through every sport with the same girls."
Robert Brucken will lead the women's lacrosse program as the inaugural coach for the Panthers. Competition begins later this fall.
