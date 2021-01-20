FAUCETT, Mo. — Back in the fall of 2002, the King City High School football team fell to DeKalb in the 8-man State Championship. A lot of the football players also played on Bryce Kemper’s Wildkat basketball team, which would tip off its season the next week.
“We had about one or two practices, and we stepped out there and played our first game,” Kemper said.
The Wildkats won that game, which was the first win of Kemper’s head coaching career.
“It was one of those games we were really fired up,” Kemper said. “You can still remember those.”
It was the first of many wins for a now veteran head coach, who took the helm at Mid-Buchanan after three years at King City.
He’s been in Faucett ever since, and in the midst of his 16th season with the Dragons, Kemper achieved a milestone that not many coaches get the chance to reach: 400 career wins.
“It kind of feels like a lot of years have went by really fast,” he said. “It’s neat, a lot of good memories.”
The Dragons gave Kemper his 400th career win with a 60-45 victory over Northland Christian in the Bill Burns Classic last week in Lathrop.
The Kemper-led Dragons have been one of the winningest programs in the state during his tenure. That includes a second place finish in 2015 and a third place finish in 2018 in the Class 2 State Tournament.
But despite the success on the court, Kemper says his fondest memories have come off of it.
“Going to my former players’ weddings, or when their kid is born and they send you a picture or something like that, those are probably my most enjoyable memories,” Kemper said. “Whenever we get together, we end up talking about all sorts of stuff from high school, and it’s usually the funny moments in practice or a halftime locker room rant that I went on, I usually get reminded of that a lot.”
Building relationships with his players is something that Kemper said has kept him in coaching so long.
“Having those players that are still friends with you to this day and still seek you out for advice or sometimes just seek you out just to tell you something great that happened to them,” Kemper said. “Those are probably the most rewarding experiences because you know you’ve hopefully done something right if you’re still in those guys lives.”
And Kemper is still building relationships with his players to this day. Mid-Buchanan senior Javan Noyes, a football-turned-basketball star himself, said Kemper always keeps things interesting.
“It’s just a real good time. He always makes it really fun, and practices are always fun to go to,” Noyes said. “It’s just been a real fun time, and you learn a lot from a great coach like him.”
Mid-Buchanan senior Stetson Lieffring said Kemper is great at bringing the best out of each of his players.
“He’s probably one of the best coaches I’ve ever played under in my entire life,” Lieffring said. “I really like him, I have a lot of respect for him, and he’s just a great guy overall.”
When it’s all said and done, Kemper said he hopes he’s remembered for the way he’s helped his players prepare for their lives ahead of them.
“As long as you’ve given everything in life to whatever it is in front of you, that’s true success right there,” he said. “So I hope the legacy is, ‘that team plays hard, has fun.’ That’s success in my opinion.”
Kemper’s 19th season as a head coach started out much like his first. The Mid-Buchanan football team fell to Windsor in the Class 1 State Championship. The next week, the players turned around and jumped right into basketball season, and they started like most Bryce Kemper teams do - with a win.