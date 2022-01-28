FAUCETT, Mo. — Over the last few seasons, the Mid-Buchanan boys wrestling team has emerged as one of the best in the state.
“We just pride ourselves on working hard everyday and trying to do things right,” Mid-Buch head coach Daniel Kountz said. “Going out and earning every takedown, every victory, and have some fun in the process.”
After winning a team state title last season, the Dragons have continued the success this season as they prepare for their first ever title defense.
“We all felt that success last year, and we all loved it,” Mid-Buch junior Wade Stanton said. “We don’t wanna lose that, and we just keep working hard so we can keep that success going.”
The Dragons won the first boys state title in school history last season, as they took home the Class 1 state championship. In the state title run, nine Dragons medaled, including state championships from Stanton and 2021 graduate Creed Webster.
Six of those medalists have returned for this season, and the Dragons have their sights set on another state title this year.
This past week, the Dragons kept the success going as they claimed their third-straight KCI title. Kountz said that was a goal they look to accomplish every year.
“It feels very nice to win the conference,” Kountz said. “We got a pretty good conference, and we just wanna keep it rolling and rack up as many as we can, in the future, too.”
Stanton is leading the way for the Dragons this season, both on and off the mat. Riding the momentum from his individual state title, Stanton is off to a 29-0 start this season.
Kountz said Stanton has emerged as a leader for the Dragons this season.
“Wade is our vocal leader and kind of takes charge with that,” Kountz said. “Not only vocal, but working hard every day and going out there and doing it the right way.”
Stanton said he has focused on bringing the best out of all his teammates this season.
“I like to make sure no one is ever being soft or just giving up,” Stanton said. “I just like to make sure everyone is working as hard as they can, because if they’re not, then it’s not worth it.”
Returning medalists with Stanton include Denton Biller, Ryder Coons, Seth Cruz, Colton Kirkham and Clancey Woodward. Woodward is a defending silver medalist, and Biller and Kirkham are both defending bronze medalists.
In addition to the returning medalists, the Dragons also feature freshman Spencer Cunningham, who’s currently ranked 1st in the state in his weight class with a record of 20-1.
With a multitude of talent on the squad, Kountz said they are more than capable of making another run at the state title.
“We gotta go earn it every match, it’s not gonna be a given, but I think we are hungry,” Kountz said. “These guys have really accepted the challenge of repeating, and that’s our goal, and that’s what we’re gonna try to continue to do.”
Stanton said he believes he and the rest of the team have what it takes to compete.
“It’s gonna take everyone to not give up on the mat and just wrestle till the whistle blows,” Stanton said. “If everyone wrestles as much as they can and as good as they can and we know they can, we’re gonna do great.”
