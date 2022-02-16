FAUCETT, Mo. — Last weekend, the Mid-Buchanan boys wrestling team took home a Class 1 District 4 championship. It was their third district title in a row.
“We’ve put in a lot of work, a lot of sacrifices,” Mid-Buchanan head coach Daniel Kountz said Saturday. “I think the kids did a great job of bringing it today and earned it.”
This weekend, the Dragons look to continue that hard work, as they compete in the MSHSAA Wrestling Championships in Columbia. After taking home the school’s first ever state title last year, the Dragons are focused on bringing it home once again in Class 1.
Kountz said despite some slip-ups along the way, the Dragons are locking in at the right time, as they prepare to fight for their second-straight state title.
“We might take some lumps along the way, but the end goal is to win state again,” Kountz said. “Just keep that in your mind and pick yourself up sometimes when you have a little setback.”
With seven first place medalists at districts last weekend, the Dragons are bringing 13 wrestlers to Columbia for the state championships.
One of those is junior Wade Stanton. Stanton was an individual state champion in the 182 weight class last year. This year, wrestling in the 195 weight class, Stanton has a record of 37-2, with his sights set on repeating.
As he and his teammates prepare, Stanton said they’re tuning out the noise and focusing on their goal.
“It’s kinda hard knowing that everyone expects us to do good,” Stanton said, “but we’re all showing up and we’re all putting in the work, and we’re all just going as hard as we could.”
This year’s championships will be held at Mizzou Arena for the first time in two years. Last season’s championships were held at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence and were condensed into one day, rather than the regular three-day event.
Junior Zach Kelly, who had a dramatic victory to take gold in districts, said the Dragons can feed off the energy of a big crowd at state.
“It’s definitely gonna be a lot more of an adrenaline rush now that we get to be in the Mizzou Arena,” Kelly said. “I feel like it’s gonna be more amped up on our way to try to win another one.”
Stanton said he and his teammates will relish the opportunity to compete at such a big level.
“Columbia’s always just a big treat, seeing all four classes there,” Stanton said, “so just knowing that we’re bringing 13 kids, which is really amazing, it’s a great feeling to know.”
Last season, nine dragons medaled at the state championships. With six of those returning this year, Kountz said the Dragons are poised to bring home more medals and another title this week.
“This is when it matters, right now. Districts into State,” Kountz said. “Hopefully we go down there and perform, like we did last year.”
The MSHSAA Wrestling Championships begin Thursday and will conclude Saturday, with championship bouts set for a 4:30 p.m. start.
Benton will be represented by Ethan Nash at 138 pounds and Bishop Rush at 145.
Lafayette's Jay Greiner will try to return to the championship bout, this time at 160.
The city will also be represented by two girls in Benton 135-pounder Tatum Levendahl and Lafayette 105-pounder Isa-Bella Mendoza.
