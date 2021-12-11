DEARBORN, Mo. — The Mid-Buchanan boys led by 18 points at halftime en route to a 61-51 victory over West Platte in the KCI Conference Tournament Championship on Saturday at North Platte High School.
The Dragons (5-1) beat West Platte (4-2) in back-to-back tournament title games, finishing in first place for the third consecutive season.
It also marks the sixth overall time Mid-Buchanan has clinched the tournament since 2014.
“Each group that comes up, they were watching the ones before them and they want to be part of it and and they expect to come in there and play good and play hard,” Mid-Buchanan coach Bryce Kemper said.
Mid-Buchanan senior Caiden Bailey led the way with 19 points. Three other Dragons finished in double digit scoring; senior Blake Hunter (13), senior Rawlins Brant (13) and junior Joe Clark (11).
With an 8-3 lead after one quarter, the Dragons exploded onto the scene in the second, outscoring the Blue Jays 18-5.
The Mid-Buchanan defense held West Platte to eight first-half points, owning a 26-8 lead at the break.
“They got guys who can score it really every position so you can't have a weak defender out there or they'll exploit you for it. So we knew coming in, we're gonna have to really defend,” Kemper said.
The Dragons knocked down three of their four 3-pointers in the first half and Bailey scored 10 of his game-high 19 points in the opening 16 minutes as well.
“We all played hard. They ran in transition,” Clark said. “They played hard on defense and it contributed to our offense.”
The Blue Jays finally got their offense going and came out firing to start the second half, going on a 9-5 run.
The Dragons answered by pushing their lead to 20, behind Bailey putting up nine points in the third quarter alone.
The Blue Jays put up a fight to get within single digits, but the Dragons were able to close out and secure the 10-point victory.
The Dragons face Lafayette at 7:30 pm. Monday.
Mid-Buchanan girls 56, Lathrop 40
The Mid-Buchanan girls took down Lathrop 56-40 in the KCI Conference Tournament Championship on Saturday at North Platte High School.
The tournament win marked the first since Mid-Buchanan beat North Platte in 2019. The Dragons improve to 5-1 on the season, while Lathrop is 5-2.
“I’m so happy for the girls because they put the work in,” Mid-Buchanan head coach Rod Elms said. “We’re doing some things that we've never done before. So it's good to see. I'm proud of them. They're very coachable young ladies and I love them.”
Mid-Buchanan junior Hannah Williams led the Dragons with 11 points, while juniors Paityn King added 10 and Jordan Thornton had nine.
“It feels very good. We work really well as a team and we just wanted to come out strong and start off with a good start,” Mid-Buchanan junior Mallie Lieffring said.
The Dragons jumped out to 15-5 lead at the end of the first quarter and kept the momentum going by entering the break up 27-11.
“We did exactly what we needed to do,” Elms said. “Our help defense is awesome. We rebound well, and right now, defense is our bread and butter, we're still learning how to shoot the ball a little bit.”
The Dragons pushed out to a 37-20 lead after three quarters and finished with a 16-point win.
Mid-Buchanan takes on Lafayette at 6:30 pm. Monday.
