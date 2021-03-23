FAUCETT, Mo. — The Mid-Buchanan Dragons made history Tuesday night as the program played its first ever soccer match.
The Dragons defeated Ewing Marion Kauffman with University Academy Charter 8-0 and received four goals from freshman Liv Moeckli. For Moeckli and fellow freshman Emily Parrott, Tuesday’s match was something they had waited a long time for.
“I’ve been waiting a long time for them to get it here,” Parrott said. “Liv and I played competitively before we came here and this was the year we were waiting for and we were very excited to play—the whole team was excited to play.”
The Dragons opened the match with two shots in the first three minutes. Mid-Buchanan kept firing, taking seven shots in the first 10 minutes of the match. On the seventh shot, Moeckli found the back for the team’s first goal.
“I’ve played soccer for a long time and it makes me feel good as a freshman, to be one of the leaders out there,” Moeckli said. “But it also feels good to be the high scorer in the first game of the Mid-Buchanan soccer program.”
Despite the eight goal, the Dragons struggled at times to get it past Kauffman goalie Veyden Lee. Lee had eight saves in the first half.
The Dragons’ second goal came from Kenna Hallquist in the 18th minute. Hallquist rebounded Lee’s block of Parrott’s shot to give Mid-Buchanan a 2-0 lead.
Parrott scored the third goal of the match in the 29th minute as the Dragons began to breakdown the Kauffman defense. Mid-Buchanan’s Devin Thomas and Mockli each scored a goal over the final minutes of the half, giving the Dragons a 5-0 lead at halftime.
“When you start a program, that’s what you want,” Mid-Buchanan coach Danielle Beers said. “You want something that you can start and build off of and whether they’re freshman or seniors, every girl is going to contribute this year. They’re going to be the ones that started it and so it’s great to see those freshman showing up and hopefully there’s more coming so that we can keep building.”
Moeckli’s goal to open the second half gave the hat trick. The lone upperclassmen to score in the match was Delaney Meehan. Meehan’s goal gave Mid-Buchanan a 7-0 lead and then Moeckli ended the match with her fourth goal.
The Dragons will have a quick turnaround as they travel to face the Chillicothe Hornets on Wednesday. The Hornets are 1-1 this season with a loss to Smith-Cotton and a win over Kirksville. Moeckli hopes Mid-Buchanan can carry their momentum into its second game.
“I think that we were all scared and nervous to play our first game because a lot of people have never played before,” Moeckli said. “I think this was definitely a confidence booster and even if it’s a tougher match tomorrow, this shows that it’s possible for us to win in our first year.”
