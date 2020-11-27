FAUCETT, Mo. — History continues to unfold in Faucett, Missouri.
Mid-Buchanan has been on a tear this season, notching a program best 12-0 mark and now competing in its third-straight state semifinals.
“We got good practices in and it's just a different feeling because we've done this before,” Mid-Buchanan head coach Aaron Fritz said.
After taking over at the helm of Dragon football five years ago, Fritz has showcased a team on the rise, going from one win in 2017 to making the state playoffs for three years in a row.
"Now we just got to take that next step, and hopefully our guys are ready to do that," Fritz said. "I think they are based on the practices we've had so far, and we just want to make sure that we're practicing next Thursday, also."
In the Class 1 quarterfinals last week, the unbeaten Dragons had their toughest test yet this year, overcoming a halftime deficit to knock out Hamilton, 46-21.
“I'm actually really thankful that we got to show everyone that we could compete in a close game because we haven't had one all season,” Mid-Buchanan senior Creed Webster said. “We didn't panic, and we just stayed together. We didn't get mad at each other and I thought that was really awesome to see.”
Mid-Buchanan now hosts Adrian (10-1) on Saturday, who defeated Marceline 13-7 in the quarterfinals.
The Blackhawks are averaging 29 points per game and giving up only 13.
“They really try to force you to throw it on them. They're big up front, they're big up the middle, they're really going to force you to do things that you're probably not used to doing,” Fritz said.
Known for its commanding ground game, Adrian averages 271 rushing yards per game.
The Dragons have been preparing all week for their ground attack which consists of three players who have rushed for near or more than 1,000 yards this season.
“They're tough because they're really big up front, they got some good athletes and multiple guys that can beat you and they're going to run the ball right at you,” Mid-Buchanan defensive coordinator Jake Rumpf said.
The top team in Class 1, Mid-Buchanan’s style of play features a dynamic spread offense. It’s led by senior quarterback Javan Noyes, who averages 96 passing yards per outing to go along with a solid rushing threat.
The senior has led an offense that has shuffled playmakers over the years and now gets a chance on his own turf to advance to the program's first state title game.
“It feels amazing. It's always nice to have the home field advantage, especially in a big game like this,” Mid-Buchanan senior Javan Noyes said. “We just want to take it one step further this year and make the state championship.”
One win from its first ever state championship appearance, the Dragons are soaking it all in, especially those who have spent their whole lives around the program.
“That's all we're thinking about. So we got to take care of business on Saturday and man, it's gonna be a great feeling,” Rumpf, a Mid-Buch alum, said. “I believe in our kids, and I think we can do it for sure.”
Mid-Buchanan meets Adrian at 1 p.m. Saturday for the right to advance to next week’s MSHSAA Class 1 Championship.