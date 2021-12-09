The Mid-Buchanan girls clinched a spot in the KCI Tournament championship game with a 40-30 win over the Lawson Cardinals. The Dragons used a 26-10 run in the second half to clinch a berth in the title game.
“We are not an offensive team as far as the half-court offense,” Mid-Buchanan coach Rod Elms said. “We got by turnovers, beat people up, and make layups.”
The Dragons found themselves in a hole from the jump with a basket plus free throw from Lawson’s Kinley Wilkins in the game’s first five seconds. The Cardinals continued to build on that lead over the quarter’s first four minutes with a 10-0 run over that time.
“I just said it’s 10-0, that’s only 10 points and we have three more quarters,” Elms said.
Mid-Buchanan scored just three points in first quarter. The Dragons then opened the second quarter with three points in the first minute and cut the Lawson lead to as few as five before going into halftime trailing 20-14.
The Dragons run in the third came behind the trio of Khania Clark, London Wilson and Jordan Thornton. The trio combined for 11 points in the third quarter, helping Mid-Buchanan to its first lead of the game and a 27-24 lead headed into the fourth.
Elms’ team outscored Lawson 13-6 in the fourth quarter and led by as many as 11. Freshman London Wilson led the team with 12 points, while Clark finished with nine and Thornton finished with seven.
“London just transferred in and so she’s only been with us for a couple of weeks,” Elms said. “She said she didn’t want to be a ball hog. I told her that we put her in for offense, so you shoot the ball. So it was good to see her do that. But overall, it was a great team effort.”
Mid-Buchanan boys 63, Plattsburg 48
The Mid-Buchanan boys had their own struggles early Thursday night in Dearborn. Plattsburg led 9-3 early in the first quarter, but a 33-point effort from Joe Clark helped the Dragons storm back and clinch an opportunity at a third-straight tournament championship with a 63-48 win over the Tigers.
“It’s obviously nice because you get to get out there and gain some confidence,” Mid-Buchanan coach Bryce Kemper said.
The Tigers had their moments in Thursday’s semifinal game, starting with an early lead in the first. But each time momentum swung in Pattonsburg’s direction, Clark was quick to take it away.
Clark scored 14 of the Dragons’ 17 first quarter points and the final nine points scored in the quarter.
“Yeah, it was a good night,” Clark said. “My teammates did a lot to help me out. We played hard on defense and then just ran with it.”
The Robin to Clark’s Batman in the game was senior Caiden Bailey. The Tigers held Clark scoreless in the second quarter, but Bailey’s eight points helped lead Mid-Buchanan to a 29-19 lead.
Clark opened the second half with an 11-point third quarter, including a near half-court buzzer beater to end the quarter. Bailey added six points in the quarter and Mid-Buchanan took a 22-point lead into the fourth.
The Mid-Buchanan girls will face Lathrop on Saturday afternoon at 3:30 at North Platte. The boys will face the winner of West Platte and East Buchanan right after the girls’ game.
