FAUCETT, Mo. — In just five minutes of game time, No. 1-seeded Mid-Buchanan made it clear that the Class 2 District 15 Championship would be theirs for the taking.
In that span, Dragons point guard Javan Noyes made four 3-pointers. The final one came as he walked the ball up the court and pulled up from nearly 30 feet, forcing a Gallatin timeout and a Noyes fist pump. The Dragons locked down the No. 2-seeded Bulldogs and drained 12 3-pointers en route to their 71-35 drubbing Thursday at Mid-Buchanan High School.
"We played probably as good as you can play,” Mid-Buch coach Bryce Kemper said with a smile. “We played good on defense, really moved the ball well. There weren't really selfish shots, not a lot of bad decisions. They just got the ball and fed off each other."
The Dragons (21-5) pressured the Bulldogs (20-4) all night, making a top-10 team in the state rankings look like they didn’t belong. Turnovers turned into eight Dragons 3-pointers in just the first half.
"We played really well today,” said Notes, who finished with 15 points on five made 3-pointers. “Defensively, we just kinda flustered them and they were out of sorts from the beginning. That's what made it happen."
Mid-Buch jumped out to a 25-13 lead in the first quarter behind Noyes’ 12 early points, only for junior Caiden Bailey to follow up with a 10-point frame in the second for a 45-23 halftime lead.
The tides turned even more in the third. While Mid-Buch only scored 15 points, the Dragon defense mustered up just one basket allowed to go into the final frame with a 60-25 lead.
The starters were called off with six minutes to play, allowing a packed house in Faucett to begin the celebration of Mid-Buch’s fifth-straight district championship.
Bailey finished with a game-high 24 points, dominating the final 10 minutes of the first half. Reese McClurg added nice while Joe Clark finished with eight.
Gallatin was led by Brinley Vandiver’s 13 points.
Mid-Buchanan will host North Andre at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Class 2 Sectional round.