FAUCETT, Mo. — In a game between two up-tempo teams, the Mid-Buchanan girls endured the pressure and beat Lathrop 51-36 on Friday at Mid-Buchanan High School.
It hasn’t been an excellent shooting season for Mid-Buchanan (9-6), according to coach Rod Elms, so he says the team has had to push the tempo even more than in year’s past to take advantage of their speed.
“If we can run people, that’s an advantage. We can use our speed before anybody even gets back and sets up their zone,” Elms said. “If we can do that, it gets the momentum in our direction. It’s our way of scoring since sometimes we struggle at half court.”
The first half was exemplary of this approach from the Dragons, as most points scored by either team were in transition or from the line.
The Dragons led Lathrop (8-7) after one quarter by a score of 16-10 and maintained that edge at the half.
In a half-court setting, most of Mid-Buchanan’s points came from senior Khania Clark, who made the Mules pay in the post. She had 10 points in the first half, and finished the game tied for the team lead in scoring.
“When Khania collects herself and gets herself under control she’s very explosive under there. She does a fantastic job,” Elms said. “We’re learning to feed the post which we haven’t had to worry about in the last few years because we’ve had outside shooters.”
The Mules gained a bit of ground in the third quarter to cut the Dragon’s lead to 35-31. This score was unchanged for much of the fourth quarter, when the Dragons persistence on defense allowed them to go on a 16-2 run in the final minutes of the game.
Benefiting on the offensive end was forward Hannah Williams, who had 11 points in the second half. She spoke on the shift from the third quarter to the fourth.
“We really just focused on doing the little things good, making good passes and finishing at the rim,” She said. “We played as a team, assisted each other, played loose and had fun.”
Lathrop coach Cassy Nicolay spoke on the toll the pace of the game had taken on her team.
“Our defense got tired, we had to switch back to man because we needed the basketball,” Nicolay said. “And we were just exhausted, so that’s what led to that breakdown.”
Next week, both teams will enter tournament play as Mid-Buchanan heads to North Platte and Lathrop will participate in the Hamilton Invitational.
Mid-Buchanan boys 56, Lathrop 33
Despite one of the slowest starts of the season, the Mid-Buchanan (11-5) boys raged back in the second half to dominate Lathrop (5-10).
The Mules led for the vast majority of the first half, going up 13-10 after one period and still holding on to their lead until the final minute of the second quarter.
Frustrated with the way the Dragons had begun the game, senior Joe Clark took matters into his own hands. He scored on the team’s three final possessions of the half, including an emphatic dunk and a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give his team their first lead of the game, 22-21, heading into the locker room.
He finished the game with a team-high 22 points.
“It felt good, we did not play a good first half,” Clark said. “We tried to come out in a zone and I guess we didn’t like that very much so we switched back to our press.”
The adjustments worked, and the Dragons outscored the Mules 34-12 in the final two quarters.
