FAUCETT, Mo. — The Mid-Buchanan Dragons flew right past the Polo Panthers in the Class 1 District 8 semis on Friday night, leaving with a final score of 55-6 to return to the district title game.
The game started with both teams fighting to score first. After roughly four minutes, Mid-Buchanan senior quarterback Javan Noyes threw a 10-yard pass to junior Rawlins Brant, allowing the Dragons to be the first on the scoreboard. The Dragons scored three more touchdowns in the first half, putting the score at 28-0 at halftime.
Dragons head coach Aaron Fritz said that he’s always proud of the team after a win, but he felt the team had some shaping up to do.
“We played a little sloppy after the week off, which I was kind of expecting, but we made a lot more mistakes than we probably needed to,” Fritz said. “Luckily we caused a lot of turnovers and did some good things defensively, and we stopped them when we needed to.
The Dragons went into the second half ready to build off the first half and scored three more touchdowns in the third quarter. The Polo Panthers managed to push back against the Dragons and get themselves on the board after Gavin Fitzwater rushed six yards and scored their first touchdown.
Panthers head coach Kyle Ross said that despite the final score, he felt his team showed up and played hard.
“We knew what we were coming into, these guys are fantastic,” Ross said. “I challenged them to show up. I know how the score ended up being, but we did some things really well tonight within this game. And at the end of the day, they played hard, and I can’t ask for anymore than that.”
Noyes threw for 213 yards and three touchdowns, connecting with Brant, Caiden Bailey and TJ Runyan for scores. Noyes added 92 yards and three scores on the ground, while Runyan and Kaden Anderson rushed for touchdowns.
While not completely satisfied in the performance, Noyes is ecstatic to get a chance to play in another district final.
“It’s always good to have a W,” Noyes said. “We could definitely improve, but it’s definitely good to win, and it’s good to move on. We just got to step it up and set a better example for the next game.”The Dragons will advance to the finals next week and will play host to the East Buchanan, who defeated West Platte 11-8 on Friday.