FAUCETT, Mo. — From the opening jump, Mid-Buchanan showed why they’re a no. 1 seed.
A full-team effort gave Mid-Buchanan one of their most convincing wins of the season, defeating No. 5 seed Maysville 66-36 in the Class 2 District 15 Semifinal Tuesday at Mid-Buchanan. They will go on to host no. 2 seed Gallatin on Thursday night for the District Championship.
By the time Maysville Head Coach Mike Pulley called a timeout midway through the opening quarter, Mid-Buchanan had already built a 13-3 lead. The Wolverines had no answer for the full-court press implemented by Dragons Head Coach Bryce Kemper.
Kemper explained how setting the tone with a press is a high priority.
“We usually come out and try to pressure teams and see where it gets us,” Kemper said. “We were clicking there early and able to pressure pretty good.”
Led by Javan Noyes, the Dragons (20-5) could do no wrong in the first half. They could throw a home-run pass for a layup or run out a play and find someone open in the paint. Everything flowed through Noyes, who had 17 through the first 16 minutes as the Dragons had built a 42-13 halftime lead.
Kemper spoke about how Noyes unselfish play has been so beneficial to the team's success.
“He’s that type of kid that’s going to do what the team needs,” Kemper said. “If the opening is there, he’ll take it. If not, he’ll find other people.”
Noyes says that Kemper’s faith in him allows him to be more comfortable and able to make plays.
“It feels really good,” Noyes said. “It’s comfortable to play out there with everybody having confidence in you. That’s pretty nice.”
As opposed to the press that they ran in the first half, Kemper’s Dragons stayed inside with a zone defense. While they weren’t flying all-around and creating chaos for Maysville, they still had everything under control, leaving the Wolverines no chance to mount a comeback. Just as he always does, Noyes was able to share the rock; allowing for Joe Clark to contribute an extra 14 points. Noyes led all scorers with 20, while Ethan Shirk’s 10 led Maysville.
Mid-Buchanan now has their sights on Gallatin, who defeated no. 3 seed Plattsburg 68-50.
Kemper knows that the Bulldogs will be quite the challenge.
“They could’ve easily been the no. 1 seed in this thing,” Kemper said. “It’s going to have to be something where we show up and play tough defense, or it’s going to be a long night because they’re that talented.”