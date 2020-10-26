FAUCETT, mo. — This time three years ago, the Mid-Buchanan Dragons were licking their wounds after struggling through a season in which they won only one game.

“We were very young. Not just young, but inexperienced,” head coach Aaron Fritz said. “These kids wanted more.”

Now, the Dragons have finished the regular season with a 9-0 record, a KCI conference title, and the number one ranking in the state for class one.

“It’s pretty cool for it being the first time for, first of all, not losing a regular season game, and then winning KCI is a pretty huge deal for never doing that before,” senior Javan Noyes said.

In addition to winning each game, the Dragons dominated each of their opponents, scoring an average of 56 points per game and only allowing double-digit points on one occasion.

“It just goes into working all summer, and then in practice working on just running to the ball,” Noyes said. “I think that makes a big difference compared to other defenses we play.”

As the top seed in the Class 1 District 8 tournament, the Dragons will get a bye week before facing the winner of Plattsburg and Polo in the district semifinals on Nov. 6.

“We just gotta stay focused and be ready for anything because we don’t know who we’re going to play yet,” Noyes said.

Looking back on the strides the program has made since 2017, Fritz said all the credit goes to the kids for being determined to change.

“We’ve come a long way,” Fritz said. “It started with a bunch of guys that didn’t like that we weren’t very good when they were younger and wanted to continue to get better and be the best they could be and see what happens with our program.”

But the road hasn’t ended yet for the Dragons, as they have their eye on one more goal to accomplish- winning a state championship.

“That’s the plan,” Noyes said, “and we’re doing pretty good so far.”

“We have high expectations, and we just have to keep doing things right,” added senior Creed Webster said. “Coaches always say the only people that can beat us are ourselves, so we don’t want to beat ourselves.”