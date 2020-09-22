The Mid-Buchanan Dragons came in ranked first in the initial rankings of the Missouri Media football rankings released Tuesday.
The 4-0 Dragons top the Class 1 rankings after back-to-back trips to the state semifinals and a perfect start to the 2020 season. Mid-Buch is fresh off a win over Lathrop, continuing a streak of games where the Dragons have scored 40-plus and allowed eight or fewer points to begin the year.
Mid-Buch received eight of 10 possible first-place votes. Hayti and Thayer each received one first-place vote.
East Buchanan opens the rankings at No. 7 after a 3-0 start, while South Harrison (3-1) received votes.
No other area teams entered the initial rankings, though Savannah and Maryville received votes in their respective classes.