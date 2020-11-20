FAUCETT, Mo. — With a win over East Buchanan last week for its third district championship in a row, the Mid-Buchanan football team continued its undefeated season.
No stranger to deep playoff runs, senior Javan Noyes said the Dragons are expecting a tough game every week.
“Once you get in the playoffs, none of them are going to be easy blowout games,” he said. “You’re going to have to play hard all four quarters and just play your best.”
The Dragons are expecting another tough battle as they travel to Hamilton to face the Hornets in the Class 1 Quarterfinals Saturday afternoon.
The Dragons struggled to get going last week against their cross-county rivals East Buch. After a deadlocked first quarter, the Dragons rallied to take a 35-0 victory over the Bulldogs.
“Any time you can win a district championship, it’s a great win for your program,” Mid-Buch head coach Aaron Fritz said. “We battled and did a really good job of hanging in there, and once we had some positive things happening, we kept that rolling and did some really good things the rest of the night.”
Now, the Dragons are set for Hamilton, who hasn’t lost a game since they faced Mid-Buch on Oct. 2. The Dragons won that game, 63-6.
“It was very humbling because the game was wrapped up by halftime,” Hamilton head coach Caleb Obert said. “It gave us a chance to refocus and get back to what we’re good at.”
Obert said the Hornets, who claimed a district title with a 10-6 win over Princeton last week, have relied on their defense down the stretch.
“To hold a team like Princeton to just six points was huge,” Obert said. “Our offense struggled a little bit that game… our defense has been our strength here through districts.”
This time around, Mid-Buch senior Creed Webster said the Dragons have put a lot into preparation.
“We’re expecting a dogfight,” he said. “We’re watching a lot of film, we’re preparing for them to throw something different at us, just everything.”
The Dragons and Hornets are used to playing each other in the state playoffs, with Mid-Buchanan ending Hamilton’s season each of the last two years. Obert said the Hornets have to be at the top of their game to come out on top.
“I’m not going to say we have to play perfect because there’s no perfect game,” he said, “but we’re going to have to be at the best football we’ve been playing all year long.
“At this point of the season, it doesn’t really matter that we’re undefeated,” he said. “If we lose, we’re done, so keep winning.”
Hamilton hosts Mid-Buchanan at 1 p.m. Saturday.