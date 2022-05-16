PLATTSBURG, Mo. — The Mid-Buchanan Dragons and East Buchanan Bulldogs saw the 2021 district champions and runners-up meet in this year’s Class 2 District 15 semifinals.
The fourth-seeded Dragons avenged last season’s loss behind starting pitcher Denton Biller’s 12 strikeouts in seven innings of work. Mid-Buchanan turned a 5-0 first inning lead into a 9-2 win.
“We weren’t the ones anyone was talking about this year,” Mid-Buchanan coach Rod Elms said. “We weren’t the one seed and I hate to say it, but I kind of liked it. I don’t know if it took the stress off of our kids or whatever it was, but we played a little more relaxed.”
Rawlins Brant led off the game with a walk and a stolen base that helped him get into position to score on a from Derek Sprague. Biller followed Sprague’s with an RBI double, giving the Dragons a 2-0 lead.
No. 1 seed East Buchanan starter Bronco Whitt struck out the next batter for the second out of the inning. But the mistakes kept coming with two more errors leading to three runs.
“It took the pressure off early and I was able to pitch stress free and be comfortable throughout the game,” Biller said.
The Bulldogs tallied just one hit off of Biller in the game and the first of the three came off the bat of Conner Musser. Musser’s two-out double bounced off the left field fence and kept the inning alive. Musser then scored on an infield hit to cut the lead to four.
The second inning was another defensive struggle for East Buchanan who committed two more errors. Whitt limited the damage, allowing just one run in the inning.
Biller kept the four-run lead safe after allowing the first inning hit. After the error that allowed the one run, the Mid-Buchanan junior retired nine-straight batters.
“Fastball was working good, slider was working and the defense was amazing behind me,” Biller said.
The game began to feel out of reach for the Bulldogs after a three-run fourth inning for the Dragons. Senior Caiden Bailey blew the game open with a three-run home run over the left field wall.
“It’s a good day any time we get to beat them,” Bailey said. “It helps a lot giving your pitcher run support and he can just pitch with a lead the whole game and we just kept tacking on runs.”
Biller’s lone earned run came in the bottom of the fourth after retiring the first two batters of the inning. Gage Busby reached on a single and Luke Webb followed that up with a walk. Walker Brown then drove in Busby for the Bulldogs’ final run of the game.
Musser pitched the final three innings for East Buchanan and allowed just two baserunners on two walks. The senior ended his Bulldog career with five strikeouts over three innings.
Biller pitched all seven innings for the Dragons, allowing one earned run on three hits and finished with 12 strikeouts.
“This year he is dialed in after doing all that work this summer,” Elms said. “We knew that if you’re throwing 88-90 and have a slider, you’ll be tough to hit. He did an awesome job and that was the first time this year he’s throw 105 pitches. He’s usually in the 80’s and I’m just proud of him.”
The No. 4 Dragons will face the Plattsburg Tigers Wednesday evening at five for the district championship.
“It’s a blast just going out there and competing with my friends,” Bailey said. “It’s just one more opportunity to go out there and get a title for our school.”
No. 2 Plattsburg 3, No. 6 Bishop LeBlond 1
The nightcap of Monday’s district semifinal games came down to an array of bunts and a few fielding errors. Plattsburg starter Brock Steggall allowed one run over seven innings.
”I think we were all a little nervous at the beginning because we were all so excited to play,” Steggall said. “I enjoy competing, I’m a competitor and games like this are always fun to play in. You feel that rush and once you throw that first strike, you can feel that smile go across your face.”
The Tigers struck first in the game on wild pitch in the top of the first off of LeBlond starter Alex Libel. Libel settled in after that, striking out the final two batters of the inning and allowed just three hits the rest of the way.
“I couldn’t have been more proud of the way he pitched,” LeBlond head coach Myles McLaughlin said. “He’s given me his best all four years of his career.”
The Eagle offense found life in the top of the second inning with two of their four hits. LeBlond’s lone run came on an errant throw to second base, allowing Libel to score and tie the game at one.
Libel and Steggall settled in after that with 10-straight batters sat down and 11 combined strikeouts through three and a half innings.
The Tigers broke the tie in the bottom of the fourth after a dropped fly ball to the outfield allowed leadoff hitter Joey Hofmeister to reach second base. Senior Paul Nelson then drove in Hofmeister on a single up the middle.
Plattsburg added their third run of the game in the bottom of the sixth after three-straight bunt attempts. Kayden Carter reach on his bunt attempt after a throwing error to first base.
A second bunt moved Carter to second, then Hofmeister reached second base on his attempt because no one was there to cover the base. Nathan Bash then scored Carter with a suicide squeeze.
”We play small ball, that’s for sure,” Plattsburg coach Beau Brown said. “We’ll put down a drag bunt, a push bunt, a squeeze bunt at anytime and we did all three in that one inning.”
LeBlond’s season ends with five seniors leaving its program. A group that was special to McLaughlin who began his job as Eagles coach their freshmen year.
”I’ve watched these kids grow in front of my eyes,” McLaughlin said. “They’ve meant so much to me and this program. This group will leave this program in much better shape than they found it.”
