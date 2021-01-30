DEARBORN, Mo. — In a game with either team trading leads, the Dragons came out on top to best Mound City, 56-54, and win the North Platte Invitational championship Saturday at North Platte High School.
"My teammates, we played a heck of a game," Mid-Buchanan sophomore Joe Clark, who was named the tournament’s MVP, said. “It’s a good boost.”
After trailing the Panthers, Mid-Buchanan (14-5) came from behind and used a 12-3 run to notch a five-point lead with 30.6 seconds left in the game.
Despite a late push from Mound City (17-1) and Tony Osburn scoring a three-pointer to trail 55-53 with 2.6 seconds remaining, the Panthers couldn’t make up the deficit, and the Dragons went on to secure the victory.
Mid-Buchanan had four scorers finish with 11 points: sophomore Joe Clark, junior Caiden Bailey, and seniors Reese McClurg and Javan Noyes, who had nine of his points come from distance.
Mound City senior Landon Poppa finished with a game-high 16 points, while junior Tony Osburn competed through injury and had 14 points.
Mid-Buchanan head coach Bryce Kemper said, “We’ve played a pretty tough schedule this year and that's what we like. We've played teams from (Class) 5 to 1, state-ranked and everything. So just going out there and playing against a team like (Mound City) is going to help you down the road for sure."
The Dragons return to action against Cristo Rey on the road next Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., while the Panthers host Platte Valley next Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Platte Valley girls 41, North Andrew 25
After a slow offensive start, the Platte Valley girls heated up in the second half against North Andrew to remain unbeaten and secure a 41-25 victory over the Cardinals in the North Platte Invitational championship Saturday at North Platte High School.
Leading 6-4 after one period, Platte Valley (18-0) pushed to a 19-13 lead at the break.
“They play really good defense and they were doing a great job of limiting us to one chance and we missed some shots and we didn’t get some offensive rebounds, and they were in business back on the other end,” Platte Valley head coach Tyler Pedersen said.
Platte Valley scored 13 points in the third quarter, including a three-pointer from senior Paige West who finished with 10 points.
In the final period of the game, Platte Valley limited the Cardinals to only scoring three points while it added nine, holding on to earn the championship victory.
Named the tournament’s MVP, Platte Valley freshman Maggie Collins scored a game-high 15 points.
"They're very resilient," Pedersen said. "There's different girls that step up in different ways and they're competitors.
North Andrew freshman Autumn Rasnic led the Cardinals in scoring with 6 points.
Platte Valley competes next at Mound City on Tuesday at 6 p.m., while the Cardinals play at Plattsburg on Monday.