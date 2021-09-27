Two top-10 teams in Class 1 will meet Friday when Mid-Buchanan and Hamilton clash in a KCI affair.
The Dragons (5-0) moved up one spot to No. 2 in Class 1 and received one first-place vote ahead of Friday’s trip to visit the No. 9 Hamilton Hornets (4-1).
Hamilton’s lone loss this season is to No. 6 East Buchanan (5-0), which will face Mid-Buchanan in Week 7.
West Platte (4-1) also received votes after falling to the Bulldogs by one point Friday.
No other teams in Northwest Missouri were considered in the rankings.
Missouri Media football rankings
Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 10-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cody Thorn, The Examiner; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Chris Parker, Ozone Sports; Brandon Zenner, The St. Joseph News-Press; J.B. Connoley, KRES radio; Matt King, The Daily Journal; Jason Peake, SOMOSports.com; Brian Rosener, Poplar Bluff Daily American Republic.
CLASS 6Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. CBC (5), 4-1, 95, 1
2. Liberty North (4), 3-1, 93, 2
3. Joplin (1), 5-0, 78, 3
4. Lee’s Summit North, 5-0, 64, 5
5. DeSmet, 3-2, 63, 4
6. Francis Howell, 5-0, 48, 6
7. Nixa, 4-1, 38, 7
8. Hazelwood Central, 5-0, 28, 8
9. Park Hill South, 5-0, 26, 9
10. Raymore-Peculiar, 3-2, 13, NR
Dropped out: No. 10 Kirkwood
Also receiving votes: Kirkwood (4-1), 4
CLASS 5
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Jackson (8), 5-0, 98, 1
2. Carthage (2), 5-0, 90, 2
3. Holt, 5-0, 82, 4
4. Webb City, 3-2, 62, 5
5. Raytown, 2-1, 60, 3
6. Lebanon, 5-0, 51, 6
7. Fort Osage, 4-1, 30, 8
T8. Jefferson City Helias, 4-1, 24, 9
T8. Platte County, 3-2, 24, 7
10. Ladue, 4-1, 15, 10
Also receiving votes: Rockwood Summit (5-0), 14
CLASS 4
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Smithville (8), 5-0, 98, 1
2. West Plains (1), 5-0, 86, 2
3. MICDS (1), 5-0, 83, 3
4. Hannibal, 5-0, 73, 4
5. Union, 5-0, 56, 6
6. Lincoln College Prep, 5-0, 47, 8
7. McCluer, 4-1, 29, 9
8. Vashon, 5-0, 25, NR
9. Warrensburg, 3-1, 22, 10
10. Nevada, 4-1, 20, NR
Dropped out: No. 6 Harrisonville, No. 7 St. Dominic
Also receiving votes: St. Dominic (3-2), 10; Harrisonville (3-2), 1
CLASS 3
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Odessa (10), 5-0, 100, 2
2. St. Mary’s, 3-1, 90, 2
3. Valle Catholic, 5-0, 77, 3
4. St. Pius X, 5-0, 70, 4
5. Lutheran North, 3-2, 58, 5
6. Boonville, 4-1, 48, 6
7. Blair Oaks, 4-1, 42, 7
8. Cardinal Ritter, 3-2, 28, 9
9. Park Hills Central, 4-1, 20, 10
10. Mexico, 4-1, 13, 8
Also receiving votes: Kennett (5-0), 4
CLASS 2
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Lamar (10), 5-0, 100, 1
2. Fair Grove, 5-0, 87, 2
3. Hallsville, 5-0, 81, 4
4. Ava, 5-0, 55, 7
5. Butler, 5-0, 50, 6
T6. Lafayette County, 4-1, 43, NR
T6. Lutheran St. Charles, 3-2, 43, 3
8. Duchesne, 3-2, 30, 8
9. Richmond, 4-1, 26, 5
10. Bowling Green. 4-0, 19, 10
Dropped out: No. 9 Jefferson
Also receiving votes: Jefferson (4-1), 14; Warsaw (5-0), 2
CLASS 1
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Windsor (9), 5-0, 97, 1
2. Mid Buchanan (1), 5-0, 82, 3
3. Monroe City, 5-0, 81, 2
4. Hayti, 4-0, 65, 4
5. Marionville, 5-0, 61, 5
6. East Buchanan, 5-0, 56, 6
7. Harrisburg, 5-0, 32, 7
8. Thayer, 3-1, 30, 8
9. Hamilton-Penney, 4-1, 25, 9
10. Skyline, 3-2, 10, 10
Also receiving votes: West Platte (4-1), 6; Marceline (4-1), 5
