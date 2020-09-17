FAUCETT, Mo. — During its three-year climb, Mid-Buchanan football has checked nearly every box off its bucket list.
Whether it’s a state semifinal trip or knocking off the likes of East Buchanan, Lawson and Hamilton in the KCI conference, the Dragons (3-0) have become the benchmark for consistency in Class 1 in Northwest Missouri under senior quarterback Javan Noyes and head coach Aaron Fritz.
The next item to be crossed off for the Dragons is taking control of the KCI crown from Lathrop (0-1) as Mid-Buch hits the road Friday looking for its first win in the series since today’s current players were in elementary school.
“It’s gonna be a very tall task for us to go in there and even play well and compete. We’re gonna have to do a good job and be focused when we go there,” Fritz said.
I have no doubt they’re gonna be prepared. We’re gonna have our hands full because they’ve been preparing for us for a couple weeks.”
Mid-Buch’s last win against the Class 2 powers came Oct. 8, 2010, in a 37-6 victory. Some competitive contests followed until Lathrop won 40-0, 48-7 and 49-0 over the past three matchups.
“I’ve never seen Lathrop be beat by Mid-Buchanan,” Dragons senior Creed Webster said.” Any team I’ve been on, it’s not even close. If we can get a win, it’d be awesome.
This Week 4 matchup brings a new element with the Mules coming off two weeks of quarantine due to numerous COVID-19 cases within the team and coaching staff. Lathrop’s lone contest came in a 44-6 loss Week 1 against Richmond, missing its last two games while only communicating via virtual meetings.
Meanwhile, Mid-Buchanan has rolled in three straight weeks, scoring at least 41 points and not allowing more than eight in a game during its 3-0 start.
“Defensively, we’re all 11 hats to the ball every time,” senior Javan Noyes said. “Offensively, we just try to stay as sound as possible and have as few mistakes as possible.
“We’ve just gotta practice our best and hopefully play our best game.”
Both teams must replace key pieces from semifinal runs a year ago, which included a 49-0 Lathrop win in Week 3. The Mules allowed more than 100 yards rushing and 366 yards through the air in their lone game this week, though the Dragons know the Mules’ best stuff won’t pop up on that film.
“It would always be good to beat Lathrop,” Noyes said. “They’re good every year. They’ve got good coaches, good athletes, great scheme. They’re hard to beat.”
While the goal is winning the game and making more history, the Dragons know it starts with a competitive start and first showing they are capable.
“We’ve never beat them in the last decade. It would be a huge accomplishment if we were able to pull that off,” Fritz said. “The first thing we have to do is go out and compete against them.
“If we can do that, then we can talk about possibly winning the game.”